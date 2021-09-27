Ask The Vet: Why blood work is needed with some prescriptions

Q: My older dog takes Carprofen every day because she has arthritis. It helps her feel better so that she can be more active. This medication really helps with my dog’s quality of life, so why does my veterinarian require frequent blood work before refilling the prescription?

A: Carprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medication that reduces pain by inhibiting some of the inflammatory pathways associated with arthritis pain. This medication is in the same class of drugs as the human drug Ibuprofen, but unlike Ibuprofen, which is not safe to give to dogs, Carprofen is safe for dogs to take daily.

However, all NSAIDs can potentially have negative effects on organs such as the kidney and liver, so it is essential to monitor organ function while an animal takes NSAIDs on a regular basis. You do not want to create another medical issue with the administration of Carprofen. If you catch problems early, you can make changes and stop any permanent damage.

This does not mean that you should be afraid to give your dog Carprofen. It is a wonderful medication that many animals regularly take with no problems. It is used short-term for soft tissue injuries, post-surgical pain management, and other painful issues. It is also used long-term for arthritis and other chronic pain issues in older animals.