Ask The Vet: Why blood work is needed with some prescriptions

Q: My older dog takes Carprofen every day because she has arthritis. It helps her feel better so that she can be more active. This medication really helps with my dog’s quality of life, so why does my veterinarian require frequent blood work before refilling the prescription?
A: Carprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medication that reduces pain by inhibiting some of the inflammatory pathways associated with arthritis pain. This medication is in the same class of drugs as the human drug Ibuprofen, but unlike Ibuprofen, which is not safe to give to dogs, Carprofen is safe for dogs to take daily.
However, all NSAIDs can potentially have negative effects on organs such as the kidney and liver, so it is essential to monitor organ function while an animal takes NSAIDs on a regular basis. You do not want to create another medical issue with the administration of Carprofen. If you catch problems early, you can make changes and stop any permanent damage.
This does not mean that you should be afraid to give your dog Carprofen. It is a wonderful medication that many animals regularly take with no problems. It is used short-term for soft tissue injuries, post-surgical pain management, and other painful issues. It is also used long-term for arthritis and other chronic pain issues in older animals.
If your dog starts to have issues related to Carprofen such that she cannot take Carprofen on a regular basis, then other medications and nutraceuticals are available to treat the pain.
It is also important to look at other non-drug options to treat pain, such as acupuncture, massage, joint supplementation, fish oils, and rehabilitation. They can be beneficial options to try to reduce the need for chronic drug administration.
Q: It is overwhelming to choose food for my pets as there are so many choices. How do I know what pet food to choose?
A: The massive amount of pet food choices available in the market today can be incredibly overwhelming when trying to choose a good diet for your pet. There is not a lot of information to help guide us through the process of picking that food.
Many pet food companies spend a lot of money marketing their products which makes it more challenging to determine what is the truth and what is inaccurate information about each food.
I recommend not getting caught up in the packaging or marketing behind a diet and focus on a couple of simple guidelines for choosing a diet.
The diet should have a good quality protein, not a protein by-product, as the top ingredient. There should be minimal fillers and colors added to the product and in general cheaper diets tend to have more fillers and dyes.
Also, you can tell if your pet is doing well on a diet based on some simple signs. Your pet should only defecate two to three times a day, and that stool shouldn’t be soft or discolored.
Your pet should have a shiny and healthy haircoat and it should not be itchy. Skin or hair issues can be related to other concerns such as allergies, so it is important to rule out the food as the primary issue first.
Your dog should be in a good body condition and not be overweight. If your pet is overweight, it may not mean that the diet is necessarily bad. Instead, the diet might be too high in calories, and you will need to think about trying a low-calorie diet.
At the end of the day, if your pet appears to be healthy and is maintaining a good body condition, then the food is likely an appropriate diet. However, if your pet has a medical condition, then you will need to ask your veterinarian for specific diet recommendations.
