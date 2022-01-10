Ask The Vet: Why anesthesia is used with animals, and how safe it is

Q: Why does an animal have to be put under anesthesia every time a procedure is done to them, and how safe is anesthesia in animals?

A: Understandably, anesthesia scares some owners. Everyone has heard stories of anesthetic-related deaths or had the traumatic experience of having a loved one die while under anesthesia.

This experience can sometimes happen even during routine procedures, so being educated on why we need anesthesia and how we perform anesthesia is vital for your peace of mind.

Our pets have become significant members of our families, especially over the past two years, so it is easy to forget that at the end of the day, they are still animals. This means that they are reactive and difficult to manage when they feel pain or are scared.

A pet that is docile at home and loves everyone might turn into a ferocious beast the minute anyone tries to do anything to it, even if it is something as simple as a nail trim.

Realistically, everything a veterinarian does to a pet during an exam can instigate, at the very least, anxiety which in some animals triggers aggressive behavior.

This reaction does not mean that the animal is bad; this is normal behavior for an animal when we put them in uncomfortable situations. Their natural response to being handled also limits what we can do while the animals are awake. Sometimes, milder medications that decrease anxiety are all we need to get most things done. Still, sometimes we need the animal completely anesthetized to get anything done.

Anesthesia in animals is as state-of-the-art as it is for humans, and veterinarians take anesthetizing animals very seriously. We use all the state-of-the-art monitoring equipment and use the most highly trained staff to monitor your pet under anesthesia. Usually, by anesthetizing the animal, we can get all the procedures we need to get done quicker and with less stress to the animal and to the staff.

Also, excellent pain management protocols are available for the animals after they wake up, so they have no idea what has happened most of the time.

The anesthetic death rate in healthy animals is about 0.1%, which is very low compared to the number of animals anesthetized daily. If you are still concerned, ask your veterinarian for more information on their anesthetic plan for your pet.

Q: My dog keeps ripping her nails off! What can I do to stop this from happening? She gets crazy when we try to trim her nails.

A: This is an excellent question as, unfortunately, this happens a lot.

Sometimes dogs rip off toenails just because of how active they are and the environment in which they are running. However, the essential aspect of keeping your dog's nails healthy is keeping them short.

This means that you need to trim the nails on a regular basis which in some animals can be very challenging. It is important when you first get a dog that you immediately start touching their feet and practicing trimming their nails, so you can desensitize them to nail trimming right from the beginning.

If your pet is already very anxious the minute you start touching their feet, then I recommend taking them to a groomer or veterinarian, where they are better trained to handle animals that are resistant to nail trims.

Sometimes we need to anesthetize animals unwilling to get their nails trimmed and perform nail trims and laser nail trims while the animal is asleep! If your pet is resistant to nail trims, you also might want to consider using a Dremel tool versus nail trimmers, as they can be less scary. The shorter your dog's nails, the less likely they will break or rip them!

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0