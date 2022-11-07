Ask The Vet: When should you be concerned about skin masses?

Q: My dog has some skin masses that are starting to get a little bigger. At what point should I begin to worry about them and get them checked by my veterinarian?

A: Skin masses can be quite common in dogs and are a medical issue that should be closely monitored. It is impossible to look at and feel a skin mass and then be able to diagnose what type of mass it is. This is because skin masses do not all look the same and can originate from any cell within the soft tissue. Their disease processes can vary dramatically.

For example, one of the most common skin masses in dogs is called a lipoma, a mass derived from fat tissue. It is not cancerous and causes no lingering issues; however, it can get quite large and impede mobility.

Compare this to a mast cell tumor, a small skin mass derived from the skin cells that can be a quite aggressive cancer. Both of these masses require very different medical therapy and treatment, so diagnosing what type of mass your dog has is critical to their health.

Typically, when a dog has a mass, your veterinarian will start by looking at and feeling the mass. Although this does not diagnose the mass, it does help determine whether it is within the subcutaneous tissues or on top of the tissues and if it is firmly attached to the tissues underneath.

Next, they will take a needle aspirate of the mass. This allows us to pull cells and/or fluid out of the mass to look at it under the microscope. Unfortunately, this will only give us a diagnosis about 80% of the time, which means that some masses cannot be diagnosed with this method.

If a mass is determined to be an issue or the fine needle aspirate is not diagnostic, your veterinarian will probably recommend surgical removal. Removal of a skin mass requires complete anesthesia to get good surgical margins around the mass. This cannot be done well with the dog awake, as it is scary and painful!

Once the mass is removed, your veterinarian will likely recommend having it examined by a pathologist. This is the best way to diagnose what type of mass it is so that further medical treatment can be pursued. The larger the mass gets, the harder it is to remove, and the more difficult the healing can be from the removal.

Q: My 9-month-old Great Dane puppy is acting very stiff, and it seems like he is limping on a different leg every day! What is going on with him?

A: Although diagnosing your puppy without performing a physical exam is impossible, it sounds like your puppy might be suffering from growing pains!

Large breed dogs can get growing pains up until they are two years old or full-grown; the medical term for it is panosteitis. The pain originates from the long bones of the legs. It exhibits itself as a shifting leg lameness, meaning the pain and lameness will switch legs and is not consistent.

Growing pains can be pretty painful, and some dogs are so severely affected that they will stop eating and not want to move around. The good news is that with some anti-inflammatory medications, rest, and time the growing pains should subside.

Q: My cat had a bacterial infection, and my veterinarian gave me antibiotics for her. Why aren’t viral infections treated with antibiotics?

A: Great question! This is a common misconception and one that is very important to understand.

Antibiotics are used to killed bacteria, not viruses. Viruses, in general, cannot be cured due to the nature of their make-up and structure. Antibiotics do nothing to treat viral infections.

Most viral infections must run their course, and your immune system must do its job to fight the infection. During this process, you will sometimes get a secondary bacterial infection. This is due to the body’s immune system being compromised from the viral infection, which then allows for a bacterial infection.

The use of antibiotics is not treating the viral infection but is used only when a suspected secondary bacterial infection is present.