Ask The Vet: When, and why, you may need a vet specialist

Q: My veterinarian is recommending that I take my cat to a veterinary specialist in Phoenix for further care. It will be expensive to take him there and I would prefer that my own vet care for my cat. What is the difference between a veterinary specialist and my veterinarian?
A: Most veterinarians are considered general practitioners and have training in medical conditions in multiple species as well as general training in internal medicine, surgery, emergency medicine, infectious diseases, preventative medicine, radiology, pathology, neurology, anesthesia, and many more aspects of veterinary medicine.
The general practice veterinarian is a highly trained, multi-disciplined doctor who can typically diagnose and treat most conditions. In some cases, however, the medical conditions require more advanced diagnostics such as an MRI or CT scan or more advanced care. This might require that you take your pet to a veterinary specialist.
Veterinary specialists are veterinarians that have dedicated their veterinary career to one specific aspect of veterinary medicine such as surgery or internal medicine, or one specific issue such as heart disease or cancer. They have taken extra years of training in that one specific field and are recognized as specialists in their respective fields.
General practitioners and specialists work together to treat your pet effectively and get the answers that are needed to get a diagnosis and treatment plan. If your veterinarian is recommending that you take your pet to a specialist, it is probably because he or she feels that your cat requires more specialized care to diagnose or treat the condition. Typically, your general practitioner can continue to perform all the follow up care that is necessary after your pet has been to the specialist.
Q: My dog keeps getting ear infections even though I treat them every time, and this is getting frustrating! Are ear infections contagious? Is my dog getting them from other dogs? How can I prevent them from happening in the future?
A: To effectively treat chronic ear infections, it is important to understand the underlying issues that lead to ear infections. Ear infections in dogs are not contagious and cannot be transmitted from dog to dog. So it is totally fine to take your dog to the dog park!
The underlying issue that leads to ear infections is inflammation in the ear canal that secondarily gets infected with yeast and bacteria. Inflammation in the ear canal can be caused by several different issues: water or foreign bodies in the ear canal, food allergies, and environmental allergens.
Water in the ear canals can be prevented by placing cotton in your dog’s ears when you give him a bath or by flushing his ears with an appropriate ear cleanser after swimming or bathing. If there is a foreign body in the ear canal then, once it is removed and the ear is treated it should completely resolve.
Most commonly, the inflammation in the ear canal is secondary to allergies. If the ear infections tend to occur at the same time every year then I would consider it to be a seasonal environmental issue. In those cases, we will start treating with allergy medications prior to the season in an attempt to reduce ear canal inflammation and the ear infection.
If the ear infections occur all year long, then it is highly likely that it is a food allergy. In those cases, we will try food trials with hypoallergenic diets to reduce inflammation in the ear canals and thereby reduce infections. Unfortunately, some breeds of dogs are more prone to ear infections due to chronic skin allergies and the anatomy of their ears such as Cocker Spaniels and Bassets.
If your dog is getting chronic ear infections then you should talk to your veterinarian about other protocols to treat the underlying issue.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.
