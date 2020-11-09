Ask The Vet: When, and why, you may need a vet specialist

Q: My veterinarian is recommending that I take my cat to a veterinary specialist in Phoenix for further care. It will be expensive to take him there and I would prefer that my own vet care for my cat. What is the difference between a veterinary specialist and my veterinarian?

A: Most veterinarians are considered general practitioners and have training in medical conditions in multiple species as well as general training in internal medicine, surgery, emergency medicine, infectious diseases, preventative medicine, radiology, pathology, neurology, anesthesia, and many more aspects of veterinary medicine.

The general practice veterinarian is a highly trained, multi-disciplined doctor who can typically diagnose and treat most conditions. In some cases, however, the medical conditions require more advanced diagnostics such as an MRI or CT scan or more advanced care. This might require that you take your pet to a veterinary specialist.

Veterinary specialists are veterinarians that have dedicated their veterinary career to one specific aspect of veterinary medicine such as surgery or internal medicine, or one specific issue such as heart disease or cancer. They have taken extra years of training in that one specific field and are recognized as specialists in their respective fields.