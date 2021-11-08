Ask The Vet: What's important to know about Cushing's disease

The second cause is a tumor of the pituitary gland that sits in the brain. The pituitary gland regulates the production of cortisol out of the adrenal gland, so if the pituitary gland is overproducing the stimulus to produce cortisol, you will see the signs of Cushing’s disease.

Specific testing must be done to diagnose Cushing’s and then attempt to differentiate whether it is a tumor in the adrenal gland versus a tumor in the pituitary gland.

If a pituitary tumor is causing the Cushing’s disease that diagnosis carries with it a more guarded prognosis. The tumor in the pituitary gland is technically a brain tumor and will cause inflammation and swelling in the brain as it grows.

Treatment includes administering a medication that will block the production of cortisol in the adrenal gland. These levels are closely monitored not to push the level of cortisol too low.

Once the disease has been diagnosed, the treatment for both types of Cushing’s is the same; however, the outcomes can be different.

There is no cure for Cushing’s disease, but treatment can drastically reduce the clinical signs of the disease.