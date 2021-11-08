Ask The Vet: What's important to know about Cushing's disease

Q: My dog was just diagnosed with Cushing’s disease. What is this disease, and how is it treated?
A: Cushing’s disease, also known as hyperadrenocorticism, is a serious condition that usually occurs in middle-aged to older dogs. Cushing’s disease symptoms include increased thirst and urination, hair loss, bloated abdomen, decreased energy, increased skin infections, and increased appetite. Some dogs will have only one or two symptoms while others will have all the symptoms, so it is sometimes difficult to recognize the disease just from a physical exam.
Cushing’s disease is caused by the overproduction of cortisol from the adrenal glands. Cortisol is a steroid that the adrenal glands make and is an essential hormone that regulates bodily functions. When it is produced in excess, you get the clinical signs of Cushing’s disease.
These clinical signs mimic the side effects of a dog taking oral steroids, so the administration of steroids must be ruled out in dogs exhibiting signs of Cushing’s disease.
The adrenal glands will overproduce cortisol because of two different causes. The first cause is a tumor of the tissue in the adrenal gland that produces cortisol. The abnormal tumor tissue will overproduce cortisol because it does not respond to the normal signals to slow production.
The second cause is a tumor of the pituitary gland that sits in the brain. The pituitary gland regulates the production of cortisol out of the adrenal gland, so if the pituitary gland is overproducing the stimulus to produce cortisol, you will see the signs of Cushing’s disease.
Specific testing must be done to diagnose Cushing’s and then attempt to differentiate whether it is a tumor in the adrenal gland versus a tumor in the pituitary gland.
If a pituitary tumor is causing the Cushing’s disease that diagnosis carries with it a more guarded prognosis. The tumor in the pituitary gland is technically a brain tumor and will cause inflammation and swelling in the brain as it grows.
Treatment includes administering a medication that will block the production of cortisol in the adrenal gland. These levels are closely monitored not to push the level of cortisol too low.
Once the disease has been diagnosed, the treatment for both types of Cushing’s is the same; however, the outcomes can be different.
There is no cure for Cushing’s disease, but treatment can drastically reduce the clinical signs of the disease.
Q: My cat keeps getting upper respiratory infections that my veterinarian says are related to a Herpes virus. What can I do to help my cat?
A: The feline herpes virus is an annoying virus that can cause life-long issues in some cats. This virus causes signs of an upper respiratory infection such as sneezing, congestion, and eye discharge. The biggest problem with this virus is that once a cat has it, they never get rid of it completely.
In some cats, it can cause problems regularly, causing signs of upper respiratory issues on an ongoing basis. It is unclear why some cats are more affected than others, but if your cat is having clinical signs of the feline herpes virus on a regular basis, then some new treatments might help.
Giving your cat L-lysine during a flare-up can be very helpful in shortening the duration of the clinical signs.
Also, researchers recently discovered that giving the intranasal upper respiratory vaccine on a regular schedule throughout the year can also help with pulse therapy oral administration of Azithromycin. The intranasal vaccine is not the same as the injectable vaccine that your cat gets as their regular vaccines, and the intranasal vaccine is only recommended in certain cases.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com