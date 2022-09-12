Ask The Vet: What type of special care do pugs need?

Q: I am interested in adopting a Pug, but I was told they need special care because of how their heads are formed. Is this true?

A: The Pug breed is considered a brachycephalic breed, meaning "short-headed." Some other breeds that fall under the brachycephalic description are English and French bulldogs, Boston Terriers, Shih Tzus, Lhasa Apso, Pekingese, and boxers.

All these breeds exhibit a shorter nose, a flatter face, and other anatomical differences around the head and throat. Although this makes them cute, these changes can cause serious medical problems for these dogs.

Many of these dogs' eye sockets are shallower due to the lack of space in the skull, which causes their eyes to be more protruded than other breeds predisposing them to eye trauma.

These breeds also have stenotic nares – which means that their nostrils are smaller and narrower, which restricts normal breathing through the nose. Along with that issue, they can also have elongated soft palates that are wider and longer than normal, obstructing the trachea and inhibiting normal breathing.

This condition is the reason that you will hear "snoring" noises when they are breathing. The unfortunate consequence of these two issues is that these breeds can enter respiratory distress quicker than other breeds, especially when they get hot and must pant. Therefore, it is best not to take these breeds to places where it is hot as they cannot efficiently cool themselves through panting.

Another anatomical issue in these breeds is a hypoplastic trachea, which means their tracheas are narrower than other breeds. This condition also lends itself to breathing issues, especially with exercise and when the dog is hot.

If you adopt one of these breeds, you must remember not to let the dog overexert itself or get too hot, as it can go into respiratory distress quickly, ultimately leading to death.

There are surgeries that can be done to try and alter the anatomy to improve breathing, so if your dog has issues with breathing on a daily basis, then consult with your veterinarian to see if surgery might rectify the problem.

Q: If I do not allow my dog free access to other dogs, why do I need to spay her?

A: One of the most important reasons for spaying your dog is to prevent any unwanted pregnancies. There are 3.3 million unwanted dogs that enter shelters in one year in the US, with 20% of them being euthanized due to a lack of appropriate homes and resources.

The mating drive of intact male dogs is powerful, so even though you may keep your dog controlled, other dogs might be able to gain access to your dog, leading to an unwanted pregnancy.

I have seen intact male dogs break through doors, windows, and fences to get to a female leading to unwanted puppies.

The other reason for spaying your dog is to prevent expensive medical issues that can occur with intact female dogs. The most common is a condition called pyometra. This condition is when the uterus fills with infection and causes the dog to get very sick, and without immediate emergency medical treatment, these dogs can become septic and die.

The treatment is an emergency ovariohysterectomy which is riskier when a dog is sick and is also expensive. Having your dog spayed when she is healthy will remove this risk and is far cheaper!

Also, the risk of mammary cancer increases exponentially when a dog is not spayed. Mammary cancer is the most common cancer in dogs that are not spayed, and 50% of those are malignant, meaning it will spread throughout the body and lead to death. The recommendation is to spay your dog to avoid all the negative issues that can occur in a dog that is not fixed.