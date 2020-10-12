Ask the Vet: What to look for when choosing a vet clinic

For example, if you have an exotic pet such as a bird, will they see the bird? Not many veterinarians will see birds, so that is vital information to know.

If you have an after-hours emergency, what will happen? Will they see you, or will you have to go to another after-hours emergency clinic? When is the clinic open? Do those hours fit with your schedule?

Do you want a larger clinic that offers more services with many different veterinarians? Would you be more comfortable at a smaller clinic that may not provide as many services but guarantees you will see the same veterinarian every time?

Finally, I would ask around and see who the local pet owners recommend as personal experience can be a powerful source of information.

Q: I have no idea how much to feed my dog. The bag suggests an amount that seems like it is too much, but everyone tells me that my dog is too thin. What do you recommend?

A: On average more than half of the dogs in the United States are considered overweight or obese, and it does not appear that these numbers are going to get better anytime soon.