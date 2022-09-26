Ask The Vet: What to know to keep your kittens safe

Q. I found a stray kitten recently and decided to keep it. Now that I’ve made that commitment, I realize there is so much I don’t know about cats. What should I be aware of to keep it as healthy as possible?

A: First, it’s commendable that you’ve taken in this homeless kitten, and smart of you to want to get off to a great start as a “pet parent.”

Kittens can be very mischievous and adventurous, sometimes getting themselves into trouble. They love to climb and explore and will get into dangerous situations if they are not monitored closely. That’s why it’s important not to let them roam free in the house when you are gone. Keeping them in a crate when you are away from home keeps them out of trouble and can give you some peace of mind.

It is important not to let your kitten go outside without supervision as kittens are easy prey for predators and are not mature enough to know to stay away from cars. If you can, it’s best to keep your kitten as an indoor-only cat, even as an adult, because these threats don’t go away.

The next step is a visit to your veterinarian for a thorough physical exam. This visit will include a discussion of the appropriate testing and vaccines necessary to ensure your kitten is fully protected from infectious diseases. I recommend testing kittens for feline leukemia (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and then giving the appropriate vaccines, including the feline leukemia vaccine, feline upper respiratory vaccine (FVRCP), and rabies vaccine. We also recommend testing kittens for intestinal parasites and treating them appropriately.

Even indoor-only cats need to be fully vaccinated as kittens. This will give them some immunity if they ever sneak out or you bring any other cats into the household.

It is also essential to get your kitten on a feeding schedule as soon as possible, including meal feeding with small amounts of dry and canned food appropriate to its size, two to three times daily. We do not recommend free-feeding dry food as that is a primary cause of obesity in cats and can lead to diabetes.

Make sure you are holding and playing with your kitten often and exposing it to other people and animals to help it become well-socialized. Cats do not necessarily need a cat friend to live with as dogs do, but sometimes having two cats can be double the fun!

Q: My cat is very overweight, and I need some advice on how to help him lose weight.

A: An overweight cat may be cute and cuddly but is at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes due to the excess weight on its body.

For the most part, cats become overweight when fed an unlimited amount of dry food. Dry cat food has a higher amount of carbohydrates, and, for a cat, this is similar to eating fast food every day, all day long.

A cat is built to eat small meals throughout the day that are high in protein and fat and low in carbohydrates. Their metabolism is also adjusted to fasting for periods throughout the day rather than eating whenever they are hungry.

To effectively get a cat to lose weight, you must switch your cat to a primarily canned diet and offer meals rather than leaving the food out all day. I recommend feeding a determined amount of canned diet with a small amount of dry food twice daily. If the cat does not eat the entire amount, you must put it away until the next meal.

I recommend exercising your cat with laser pointers, climbing cat furniture, and leash walks outside. With a diet change and increasing exercise, you should start to see some weight loss in your kitty!