Ask The Vet: What to do about a dog scooting and itching

Q: My dog keeps scooting her backside on the ground and licking her paws. What is going on?

A: It can be quite unnerving to have your dog be so agitated and constantly scooting and itching! Unfortunately, these signs typically mean that your dog has allergies, and diagnosing what type of allergies can be challenging.

The most common symptoms of allergies are ear infections, skin irritation, and infection, scratching, hair loss, paw licking, scooting, irritated eyes and sneezing.

Skin allergies can be triggered by many causes. Still, they typically fall into two broad categories: food allergies, and environmental allergies.

Food allergies are the most difficult to diagnose as it can be quite challenging to determine what exactly your dog is allergic to when there are so many ingredients in commercial dog food.

Typically, we recommend performing a food trial which requires switching to a novel protein and novel carbohydrate diet and feeding only that diet for six weeks. If after six weeks there is a significant improvement, then you can start adding in other ingredients, one at a time to see if the symptoms return.

Most commonly, dogs are allergic to chicken, beef, dairy, corn, and wheat but purchasing food that does not contain these ingredients can be challenging. There is a blood test to examine food allergies in dogs, but it is not as accurate as a food trial.

Environmental allergies are prevalent and mean that your dog is allergic to something in the environment. These allergens can cause issues seasonally or year-round and can cause grief for your dog. There are good blood tests and skin tests for environmental allergens; however, these allergens are harder to avoid, so we fall back on medical management to treat them.

Unfortunately, allergies cannot be fixed; they can only be managed. Any goal of medical management is to reduce the severity of the itch and give your dog some peace from irritated skin!

Q: With all the rain we have been getting, there are more mushrooms in my yard. Should I worry about my dog eating them?

A: The simple answer is yes; you should worry about your dog eating mushrooms. The monsoons have brought a wide range of “monsoon mushrooms” that we do not usually see in northern Arizona.

The mushrooms start poking up through the ground, and when you start looking, you can see them everywhere.

Not all wild mushrooms are bad. However, for the most part, unless you are an expert on mushroom identification, you should be very wary of any wild mushroom.

If your dog eats a mushroom, we recommend following up with your veterinarian as soon as possible. Typically, we would induce vomiting to get the mushrooms out of your dog’s system. This must be done within a couple of hours of ingestion. So, getting your dog treatment as soon as possible is highly recommended. If you do not see your dog eat a mushroom, some of the most common signs of mushroom toxicity are vomiting, diarrhea, disorientation, dehydration, and lethargy.

Unfortunately, these clinical signs can indicate many different ailments, so further assessment is needed. If you see any of these clinical signs, you should have your dog checked, as some mushrooms can be very toxic.

If mushroom ingestion is suspected, then the first diagnostics that we will run are to assess possible underlying organ issues. Some mushrooms can be very toxic to the liver and kidneys, so quickly evaluating the damage is essential.

For the most part, a dog will need to be hospitalized for fluid therapy and supportive care to treat the toxin exposure. Most dogs will do fine after mushroom exposure if caught early and treated aggressively.