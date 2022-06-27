Ask The Vet: What can you about pets pulling out hair?

Q: My cat constantly rips out the hair on her sides to the point that she has bald spots in those areas. Is this an allergy or skin disease, and what can I do to stop her behavior?

A: Hair pulling in cats can be due to many conditions, including medical and behavioral issues. It is essential to take the rest of the cat into consideration to try to determine the underlying problem, so a thorough physical exam is vital for proper diagnosis and treatment.

A close examination of the skin will help rule out skin issues such as fleas, bacterial infections, fungal infections, and other skin diseases. After a thorough skin examination, a complete pain assessment is next to determine if the pain is associated with the areas themselves or if the pain is near the areas. Pain can cause strange behavioral changes such as hair plucking, skin chewing, and skin licking, as well as other behavioral issues such as hiding.

Older cats should get x-rays to rule out any spinal arthritis or other areas of discomfort that might be the underlying issue causing the hair pulling. Next, performing full blood work with a urinalysis is recommended to rule out urinary concerns and other metabolic issues.

If everything else is normal and no underlying medical issue is associated with the hair pulling, then two other conditions need to be considered.

In some cats, food allergies and environmental allergies can cause hair plucking behavior, and most of the time, the skin looks completely normal. Unfortunately, allergies are difficult to diagnose, and sometimes, we must try medical management with food changes and medications to treat these issues.

If all is normal and allergy medications do not stop the behavior, then this likely is a behavioral issue. At this point, I recommend looking at your cat’s environment and “stress” level to determine if there is anything that you can do to make sure your cat has special private spaces to be alone and can get away from any dogs or other cats that might be causing issues in the household.

Behavioral medications can also be used temporarily in stressful situations to help with behavioral issues.

Q: How important is flea and tick prevention in Northern Arizona?

A: There are many benefits to living where we do, such as the beautiful scenery and wonderful outdoor activities. We are fortunate because fleas are not an issue here compared to other states such as California. However, we do have our fair share of ticks in our environment.

Ticks are tiny arachnids that are found all over the world in all sorts of different environments. There are hundreds of different species, and they feed by attaching to mammal skin and drinking blood. Ticks can come in different shapes and sizes and sometimes attach and feed on a dog without the owner ever seeing it, especially if your pet has a long hair coat.

The worst aspect of ticks is that they carry a multitude of tick-borne diseases that can make humans and pets very sick. The most common are Lyme’s disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Ehrlichia. These diseases can cause mild to severe clinical signs such as pain, lethargy, fever, and general malaise. There are tick blood panels that can be performed if tick disease is suspected, but they are expensive and not always diagnostic.

For the most part, treating tick disease requires a long course of a specific antibiotic, and some tick diseases can never be cleared from the system and will flare intermittently.

Therefore, I highly recommend applying a tick preventative medication to stop ticks from attaching to your pets!

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

