Ask The Vet: Veterinarian recommended steps to ensure your pet’s health

Dear Readers:

I am often asked for a simple list of things every “pet parent” should know and do to ensure they provide the best care possible for their pets. Here are my recommendations:

• Take your pet for yearly wellness exams. Our pets age more quickly than we do, so taking them for an annual exam is equivalent to going to your doctor every 5 to 7 years! Yearly exams are vital for evaluating your pet’s physical health, weight, pain issues and potential medical issues.

• Older animals can benefit from bi-annual exams, which help your veterinarian potentially catch medical issues before they become life-threatening. This is also a great time to discuss ways you can help your pet deal with aging problems such as arthritis.

• Make sure your pet is current on its vaccines and protected against parasites. If you are taking your pet to your veterinarian regularly, they will discuss all the needed vaccines and parasite prevention that is appropriate for your pet. Vaccines are essential for controlling fatal infectious diseases in our pet populations. Keeping your pets free of parasites keeps them healthier and less likely to spread something to their human companions.

• Maintain a healthy weight for your pet. Obesity in our pet population is becoming an epidemic, just as it is in our human population. Obesity can lead to joint pain, metabolic health issues and premature death. Keeping your pet at a good weight is actually very easy and is in its best interest. If your pet is overweight, you can try feeding a low-fat diet, feeding less food, reducing most, if not all, of their treats, and increasing their activity. Keeping your pets leaner will keep them healthier longer.

• Feed a good quality diet. Cheap dog and cat food may help the budget short term but can hurt your pet in the long run. Less expensive dog and cat foods contain more fillers and colorings, and you typically need to feed more to give your pet adequate calories. These diets are not as nutritious and can lead to skin and allergy issues. You do not have to put yourself in the poor house, but buying a dog or cat food that is a little better quality can help your pet in the long run.

• Exercise your pet daily. Daily exercise is vital for your pet’s mental and physical well-being. Denying an animal exercise can lead to severe behavioral issues that sometimes lead to unnecessary euthanasia. Most dogs need at least one to two long walks a day, with human interaction and playtime in between. Cats need time to chase toys and run around the house, if not short walks outside when monitored.

• Maintain your pet’s dental health. Dental disease is very painful and worsens as pets age. If you can maintain their dental health with brushing, dental chews/treats, and frequent dental cleanings, then they will not suffer the devastating effects of dental disease as they age.

• Do not give human medications to your pets without checking with your veterinarian first. Dogs and cats are not tiny humans and do not metabolize medications the same way as humans. Some human drugs can be fatal if given to animals. Save yourself some worry and ask your veterinarian before giving your pet any human medications.

• Set up an emergency animal care fund for those situations you might never see coming. It is devastating to face a life-threatening issue with your pet and not have the money to treat it. Money should never have to be the deciding factor for treating your pet. Setting money aside every month will give you the peace of mind of knowing that you can handle an emergency should one arise.