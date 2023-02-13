Q: My dog was limping, and I took him to our veterinarian. They recommended an x-ray of the leg but could not diagnose the problem on the x-ray. Why would they take an x-ray if it was not going to diagnose the problem?

A: Every diagnostic or test we perform on animals or humans has limitations. This is important to understand when certain diagnostics are recommended for your animal.

Typically, when we examine an animal for a specific condition, we start to compile a list of possible causes of the problem and gear our testing towards ruling in or out those causes on the list. This means that we will start with diagnostics that are broad reaching and can rule out several issues all at once.

As an example, blood work is essential in helping us evaluate the health of the organs and blood systems. Still, it is not specific enough to definitively diagnose some diseases. However, without that initial blood work, there would be no way to know which direction to head with our more specific testing.

It is the same with x-rays. They are great at ruling out more significant issues such as bone fractures, bony lesions, and joint problems such as arthritis, but they are not great at helping us diagnose soft tissue injuries.

When we recommend an x-ray, we are trying to rule out the major issues that might cause limping. If those x-rays are normal, we can move on to other diagnostics that could diagnose a soft tissue injury, such as an MRI or CT scan.

In veterinary medicine, MRI machines and CT scanners are not readily available as they are cost-prohibitive to most clients and often require travel to a specialty facility. This leads us to lean on our other diagnostics, such as our physical exams and x-rays in the case of a limping dog.

We can manipulate the joints, feel for pain, watch for lameness on our physical exam, and then take x-rays to ensure that we are not missing anything bone-related. If the x-rays are normal and the pain location can be identified, then typically, we will treat it as if it is a soft tissue injury.

So, although the issue was not diagnosed with the x-ray, other more significant bony issues were ruled out with the x-rays, which is just as valuable so that we can move forward with an appropriate treatment plan.

Q: How important is it to keep my dog's nails trimmed short? He hates getting his nails trimmed, so are there other options for him?

A: Keeping your dog's nails short is more important than you might think, as long nails have three major issues.

First, as the nail gets long, the sensitive quick tissue, the pink tissue within the nail that bleeds when trimmed, will grow with the nail. This means that with long nails with long quicks, you cannot cut them short, as that is extremely painful and will cause a lot of bleeding.

Second, long nails are more prone to break or rip when your dog exercises. This means you will be dealing with more broken, fractured, and painful nails.

Thirdly, when the nails get so long that they are touching the ground, they will affect your dog's gait pattern. This, in turn, causes your dog to walk differently, which can cause secondary soft tissue pain in the limbs.

If your dog is resistant to nail trims, then using medications to calm him down for the trim is recommended. If the nails are too long to trim due to the long quicks, then a laser nail trim under anesthesia is recommended to get those nails back to being short. It is then much easier to maintain them with regular nail trims.