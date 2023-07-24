Q: I recently lost two of my cats to cancer. One was 17 and had bone cancer, and the other was 12 and had lymphoma. Both had been to the vet for their annual checkups within the last 6-10 months and had normal blood work and other than a slight weight loss, each cat appeared healthy. I understand these things happen, but is there anything I should know or look out for to protect my other cats?

A: The loss of one pet can be emotionally traumatic, but losing two cats to cancer can feel overwhelming! The grief process can take you on an emotional rollercoaster ranging from sadness to anger and then to the self-blame that maybe you missed something that would have given us a clue as to what was happening so that it could have been diagnosed sooner or prevented from happening. This is a normal process you move through when you are grieving, and you should not be hard on yourself.

A common question that veterinarians get asked is why a pet got cancer and whether they could have done something to prevent it from happening. The answer is always no; cancer has no respect for age or underlying health status and can occur in any species at any age.

It is also essential to understand that animals age much quicker than humans, so one year in human years equates to 5-7 years in dogs and cats – this means that they can become dramatically sick very quickly even if they were healthy at prior checkups.

Annual blood work is essential in monitoring your pet’s general health; however, it has limitations. Blood work cannot detect cancer or the potential for cancer; it is only a screening tool to keep a finger on the pulse of your pet’s health. Unfortunately, bone cancer and lymphoma are two cancers that do not cause any changes in the bloodwork until very late in the disease process.

Cats can also be challenging to treat because they tend to hide their illnesses until they are very sick. Then treatment can be difficult due to the severity of the disease. So, you are already doing the right things to care for your cats by getting yearly exams with blood work to catch anything obvious such as organ dysfunction, weight loss, or dental disease.

Otherwise, it is important to be mindful of your cat’s appetite and water consumption, and any changes should be investigated. Monitoring their weight closely and watching their urination and defecation patterns should help trigger you to an issue if anything abruptly changes.

Any sudden changes in behavior should also be investigated. Still, at the end of the day, even with all the blood work and preventative care you provide your cats, illnesses can come on quickly and then go unnoticed until they are pretty severe and difficult to treat.

So, getting your cat to the veterinarian as soon as you see any abnormal issues is the best advice!

Q: Can intestinal parasites be fatal to a dog?

A: Intestinal parasites, in general, are not fatal but can cause significant intestinal trauma leading to vomiting, diarrhea, and weight loss. However, if a puppy has a significant worm burden, it can be so severely clinically affected that it could potentially die.

This is true with severe hookworm infestations in young puppies, which can cause severe and life-threatening anemia. All dogs should be fully dewormed as puppies and then put on a monthly heartworm prevention that also contains medication that will kill intestinal parasites.

Some intestinal parasites can be transmitted to humans. Kids are at the highest risk as they tend to get more exposure because they tend not to wash their hands as often, so it is essential to keep the kids protected with monthly deworming for your dog.