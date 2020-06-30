Ask the Vet: Top 10 tips for keeping your pets safe in the summer

5. Protect your pet’s paws from the hot ground. We may not feel the hot pavement because we are typically wearing shoes, but you can be sure that your pet does. Their paws may be very tough, but they can burn on hot surfaces, and they can also get damaged from rough ground. Avoiding hot surfaces and protecting the paws with booties can help prevent damage.

6. With more people out and about in the summer, it is important that you have control of your pet at all times. This means keeping your dog on a leash in areas where there are large numbers of people, cars, wildlife, and other animals. Keeping your dog on a leash will help avoid confrontations with other dogs and stop your pet from running in front of a moving vehicle.

7. If your pet must be outside during the day in the heat, then providing a small, shaded baby pool full of cool water is a wonderful way for your pooch to cool off when you are not home. Filling it with ice water can provide a cooling environment all day.

8. Even with fur, some animals are susceptible to sunburn if exposed to too much sun. This is especially true in animals that have a thin hair coat or a very light colored hair coat. You can purchase sunscreen specifically made for animals to apply to those areas that have a higher exposure to sun.