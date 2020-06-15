Ask The Vet: Tips on the care and feeding of pet rabbits

Q: I just adopted a rabbit and have never had one before, so I need some basic advice on caring for my new friend.
A: Rabbits can make great pets and are an excellent pet for children, but they do have vastly different needs than cats and dogs.
The good news is that most rabbits can be litter box trained, so instead of keeping them in a cage all the time, you can enjoy them hopping around your house without the worry of messes.
If you have other pets such as dogs and cats, you’ll need to make sure your rabbit has a safe place to be so that it does not get injured. Rabbits are very susceptible to back injuries if they aren’t handled appropriately, so everyone in the household should be taught how to handle the rabbit correctly, especially children.
Rabbits have specific nutritional requirements, and although you may have seen cartoon rabbits eating carrots, sugary vegetables such as carrots are not recommended except as an occasional treat and only in small amounts.
Good nutrition is vital to a rabbit’s health as they are prone to severe intestinal upset and anorexia if they do not get the right nutrients. Rabbits should eat a pile of Timothy grass hay the size of their body every day as well as a small number of leafy greens. Sugary vegetables and fruits should be kept to a minimum if fed at all.
Making sure your rabbit is eating the appropriate amount of grass hay will keep its intestinal tract healthy. It is also recommended not to feed yogurt treats even though they are sold in pet stores for rabbits! They are too sugary and cause severe intestinal upset in rabbits. Intestinal upset and anorexia in rabbits is a medical emergency as it can lead to death if not treated quickly and aggressively.
I also recommend getting your rabbit spayed or neutered. This will help keep it healthier for longer and reduce unwanted babies if you have multiple rabbits.
Remember to take your rabbit for regular check ups with your veterinarian and to address any husbandry questions so you can keep your rabbit as healthy as possible for as long as possible!
Q: Do veterinarians take stray dogs and cats if they are found on the street? I never know what to do with strays that I find roaming around and I feel bad taking them to the shelter.
A: Sometimes, it can be confusing as to what to do with a stray animal that you might find wandering around whether you are at home or traveling.
In general, unless an animal is injured, veterinarians are not set up to take stray animals and won't take one if an animal is brought to them. A lost or stray animal needs a different type of care than veterinarians typically provide; that is why a veterinary clinic will advise you to contact your local animal shelter or animal control for advice.
Local city and county governments have anticipated this issue and provide animal control services, either with their own staffs or through a contract with a local animal shelter.
A public animal shelter is funded in part by tax dollars, so you should not be worried about taking a lost animal to a shelter. They are set up to take care of the animals and will work to find the owners. Also, they are set up to adopt out the animal if an owner is not found.
In Flagstaff and Coconino County, High Country Humane is the animal shelter that holds the contract for animal welfare services.
It is also important to be extremely careful when trying to handle a lost or stray animal as they have the potential to hurt you if they are scared. I recommend calling your local animal control or animal management agency if you see a loose animal so that they can deal with the situation safely.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com
