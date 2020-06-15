Ask The Vet: Tips on the care and feeding of pet rabbits

Making sure your rabbit is eating the appropriate amount of grass hay will keep its intestinal tract healthy. It is also recommended not to feed yogurt treats even though they are sold in pet stores for rabbits! They are too sugary and cause severe intestinal upset in rabbits. Intestinal upset and anorexia in rabbits is a medical emergency as it can lead to death if not treated quickly and aggressively.

I also recommend getting your rabbit spayed or neutered. This will help keep it healthier for longer and reduce unwanted babies if you have multiple rabbits.

Remember to take your rabbit for regular check ups with your veterinarian and to address any husbandry questions so you can keep your rabbit as healthy as possible for as long as possible!

Q: Do veterinarians take stray dogs and cats if they are found on the street? I never know what to do with strays that I find roaming around and I feel bad taking them to the shelter.

A: Sometimes, it can be confusing as to what to do with a stray animal that you might find wandering around whether you are at home or traveling.