Ask the Vet: This has been a challenging time to be a veterinarian

Q: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected veterinary medicine?
A: The COVID-19 pandemic has affected veterinary medicine significantly in many ways.
Veterinarians are considered essential workers and were obligated to continue to work throughout the pandemic to take care of animals in need. This obligation put veterinarians and veterinary staff at risk of exposure to the virus when working with the public and their animals. The availability of personal protective equipment was limited as it was being funneled to the human medical field; therefore, veterinarians had to get creative in protecting themselves from the virus.
Initially, we didn't know if animals played any part in the spread of the virus, so daily exposure to people and their animals was a little scary. Now we know that animals do not play a significant role in the spread of the disease.
Veterinary businesses had to protect their staff, provide protective equipment, and have contingency plans in place if a staff member got sick or tested positive for COVID-19. With all this going on, it seemed that everyone adopted a new pet. The number of animals that needed to be seen by veterinarians tripled.
So, in the face of an on-going pandemic, with limited PPE, high risk of exposure, high risk of a staff member getting sick, and fear, the number of animals that needed to be seen tripled.
This brought many challenges, such as trying to see all the animals with limited staff and trying to keep that staff safe. However, now that we are further along in this pandemic and still dealing with the day to day issues, new challenges have arisen.
First, it has been amazing to realize how much a veterinarian must talk during the day. It becomes even more apparent when you must wear a mask and find that you get out of breath during every appointment!
Secondly, part of a veterinarian's job is to communicate effectively with clients and try to understand their needs and concerns. A lot of that comes from being able to read body language and facial expressions effectively. Now that everyone is wearing a mask, communicating effectively has been hindered and causes some communication issues.
Thirdly, dogs can become extremely aggressive when they are approached by a stranger wearing a mask. This aggression can happen with otherwise sweet, happy dogs as it is a fear-based response to the mask. This was the most unexpected consequence of wearing a mask and makes our job particularly challenging!
So, COVID-19 has been incredibly stressful and challenging for a profession that already carried high stress before the pandemic. However, at the heart of every veterinarian is just a kid who loves animals, so it has been the joy of taking care of the animals that has kept us going on the most stressful days.
Q: How important is heartworm prevention for my dog in Northern Arizona?
A: You will get many different answers to this question, depending on who you ask. The bottom line is that prevention is much easier and cheaper than the medical treatment for any disease, including heartworm disease.
The American Heartworm Society recommends that all dogs anywhere in the United States be on year-round heartworm prevention, and this includes Northern Arizona.
The rate of exposure to heartworm disease may be significantly lower here than in other regions, so the general risk is slightly lower. However, heartworm disease has been found in the local population of coyotes so this puts your dogs at a higher risk. Overall, there is still enough of a chance to encourage you to put your dog on year-round prevention.
The benefit of prevention is not only that it protects your dog from a devastating disease, but it also provides a monthly dewormer for intestinal parasites and therefore is recommended for all dogs in Northern Arizona.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com
