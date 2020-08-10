Ask the Vet: This has been a challenging time to be a veterinarian

This brought many challenges, such as trying to see all the animals with limited staff and trying to keep that staff safe. However, now that we are further along in this pandemic and still dealing with the day to day issues, new challenges have arisen.

First, it has been amazing to realize how much a veterinarian must talk during the day. It becomes even more apparent when you must wear a mask and find that you get out of breath during every appointment!

Secondly, part of a veterinarian's job is to communicate effectively with clients and try to understand their needs and concerns. A lot of that comes from being able to read body language and facial expressions effectively. Now that everyone is wearing a mask, communicating effectively has been hindered and causes some communication issues.

Thirdly, dogs can become extremely aggressive when they are approached by a stranger wearing a mask. This aggression can happen with otherwise sweet, happy dogs as it is a fear-based response to the mask. This was the most unexpected consequence of wearing a mask and makes our job particularly challenging!