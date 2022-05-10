Ask The Vet: Thinking about how to travel with a pet

Q: I am planning on road tripping with my dog this summer, and I am wondering what are some good things to think about before I travel with my pet?

A: Thankfully, we're all getting out now and traveling more since most of the COVID-19 restrictions have finally been decreased across the country. It is also wonderful to be able to travel with a pet as they can bring such joy on road trips.

It is so important to be prepared for possible issues when you travel with a pet because you never know where you will be when you might need some help.

One of the most challenging issues you will face is the limited availability of veterinarians across the country. Getting an appointment at a veterinary clinic can be difficult, especially if you are in a rural area.

The veterinary shortage across the country and the increase in the number of animals that need attention are causing a significant backlog in appointment availability. This issue has pushed most veterinary clinics to focus on the most urgent cases and limit the availability of non-urgent exams.

This situation makes it even more critical that you get all of your basic preventative care issues taken care of before traveling. This means making sure your pet is fully vaccinated and getting plenty of heartworm prevention and flea and tick medication as needed for the trip. If you are traveling across the country, these preventatives are essential in protecting your pet.

Next, if your pet requires a prescribed medication daily, make sure you have plenty available for the trip, as getting refills on the road will be challenging. Veterinarians are not pharmacies and will not be able to refill medications without exams, and, as mentioned before, getting an appointment can be pretty tricky.

Also, it is crucial to understand that if your pet has an underlying health issue, then traveling can potentially exacerbate these issues. The most common problem we see in Flagstaff is when people travel from a lower altitude to a higher altitude. This can significantly affect an animal with an underlying heart or lung issue and put them into a respiratory crisis.

Most importantly, it is essential to know that it will be expensive if you require emergency veterinary care, so you will need to be monetarily prepared for this possibility.

Q: Now that it is getting warmer, how do I exercise my dog without worrying about him getting overheated?

A: Dogs cannot sweat to cool themselves off and depend on panting to blow off any excess heat. This is not the most efficient way to regulate heat, and dogs can quickly overheat. It is vital to exercise your dog when the temperatures are cooler, typically earlier in the morning or later in the evening. Avoid the middle of the day when temperatures are highest.

Make sure you avoid surfaces that might be hot, such as sidewalks or streets, to help with any paw issues, and always have plenty of water on hand for your dog to drink. We recommend always bringing a portable dog dish for water with you and enough water for yourself and your dog to help keep you all well hydrated.

Exercising your dog in areas with water for them to swim in can also help keep them cool and allow them to drink when thirsty. Most importantly, never leave your dog in a car when it is warm outside, especially after exercising when it might already be hot. Animals can overheat and suffer heatstroke, which can be fatal even when addressed immediately.

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

