Q: We went camping in the forest, and my dog ate something off the ground. I didn’t think anything of it, as this is a common occurrence when we go camping. However, about 2-3 hours later, my dog fell over and acted drunk! I took him to an emergency veterinarian that diagnosed marijuana toxicity! How in the world did this happen?

A: Arizona legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona in 2020. Since then, we have had an increase in marijuana toxicity in our pets. The most common reason a dog will get into marijuana is because it is contained in an edible substance such as chocolate or gummies, which can be very tempting to a dog.

Dogs cannot differentiate between an edible containing marijuana and any other treat they might find so ingestion can be common. Unfortunately, not only are dogs much more sensitive to marijuana they also can get toxic from the substance that the marijuana is in, such as chocolate.

In those cases where a dog eats a large amount of chocolate edibles that contain marijuana, we must not only worry about the marijuana toxicity but also the chocolate toxicity.

Interestingly, in your case, this might have been an edible that someone dropped in the forest that your dog picked up and ate. Still, another explanation is a bit more stinky. It has been found that if someone ingests an edible containing THC (the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana), there can be enough THC in that person's stool to cause intoxication if ingested by an animal. So, if someone eats an edible and then defecates in the forest, that stool can cause THC intoxication if ingested by your dog. Since defecating in the forest is a common occurrence for humans and stool eating is a typical behavior of dogs, THC toxicity while camping occurs much more frequently than you would ever expect!

The best advice for you is not to allow your dog to pick up items in the forest and eat them because you do not know what will happen!

Q: I am a student, and I'm thinking of getting a dog. I grew up with dogs and know that I can give any dog a good home, but I am worried about my schedule, and I live in an apartment. Am I making the right choice?

A: The school year is about to start, and many students are looking forward to a new year and exciting new experiences. Most students' days are filled with classes, homework, friends, and jobs. The life of a student can be hectic and unpredictable.

Dogs are social animals that need companionship, stimulation, and constant exercise to live their best lives. A student's typical life does not accommodate most dogs' needs because there is not enough time in the day to give the dog the attention and exercise they so desperately need.

Keeping a dog in a crate or apartment all day, by itself, can be very harmful to the mental well-being of a dog, as it encourages boredom and bad behavior. Boredom usually leads to destructive behavior that can lead to costly damage and repairs to furniture and houses.

All dogs need social interactions every day, including going to dog parks, playing with other dogs, or even just being with their humans during the day.

Every dog also needs daily aerobic activity for as long as they can tolerate to make them tired. This can mean 2-3 hours of aerobic activity for a very young and highly motivated dog to a 30-minute walk for a much older dog.

If you are a student considering getting a dog, I strongly discourage you from this decision. I prefer you volunteer at the animal shelter and help walk the adoptable dogs, as this is a great way to interact with dogs at your convenience rather than be stuck with the daily responsibility of caring for your dog.