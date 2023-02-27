Q: How important is dental health for my pet, and what can I do at home to help keep my pet’s teeth healthy?

A: Dental disease is one of the leading medical issues veterinarians deal with on a daily basis. Dental disease can range from mild tartar build-up, which can cause bad breath and sore gums, to tooth root infections and cracked teeth that can cause significant pain and discomfort for your pet.

Severe dental disease in older animals can sometimes lead to euthanasia due to the significant pain and discomfort that it causes. So, it is essential to maintain good dental health for your pet.

This means offering dental chews or treats that your pet can chew on or using a dental diet as a supplement to their regular diet. The chewing action helps reduce tartar build-up on the teeth and reduces dental disease.

For dogs and cats, brushing with a vet-approved toothbrush and toothpaste is recommended to reduce tartar build-up on the teeth. There are many different types of dental products on the market; some work and some do not, so having your veterinarian assess your pet’s dental health yearly is essential to determine if the at-home dental care you are providing is working.

Most pets will need a professional dental cleaning in their lifetime. I recommend getting this done before there is evidence of significant disease, as the procedure is easier on your pet and cheaper for you. The more significant the disease, the more likely your veterinarian will have to stage the procedures over several visits to reduce anesthesia time per procedure and allow for healing between procedures.

If there are a significant number of surgical extractions that have to be performed, then multiple procedures will need to be done to address the severity of the dental problem.

So, brushing your pets’ teeth weekly and providing dental chews is the best way to help maintain their dental health at home. Getting prophylactic dental cleanings when the dental disease is minor is best for long-term dental health.

Q: There are so many dog and cat food choices available in the stores – how do I know which ones are good for my pet?

A: Choosing a food for your pet can be very challenging due to the number of choices available and the manipulative marketing that some companies use to sell their products.

There are some basic guidelines that you can start with when trying to choose a food. Like anything else, if it is cheap, then you are getting what you pay for when it comes to pet food. If you can buy a large bag of food at a relatively low price, it is likely the ingredients could be of better quality. However, even if the pet food is costly, it does not necessarily mean it is high quality.

Look for pet foods that carry the AAFCO logo or exceed the AAFCO guidelines for quality ingredients. The AAFCO is a regulatory agency that monitors pet foods to ensure they contain the necessary ingredients for a complete diet.

Once you choose the diet you will feed, there are some easy ways to determine if the diet is the right choice. Most pets, if they are healthy, will only defecate two to three times a day, and the stool should be of normal consistency. If your pet is defecating more often or the stool is an abnormal consistency, then likely the diet has fillers or other chemicals that are disrupting digestion.

The general condition of your dog’s skin and coat are also good indicators of his health. Your pet’s hair coat should be shiny and healthy, and equally important, your pet should be a good body condition, not overweight and not underweight.

If you continue to have issues with multiple diets, then you should discuss your pet’s nutrition with your veterinarian!