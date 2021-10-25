Ask The Vet: The importance of trimming your dog's nails

Q: My dog's nails are very long, but it is almost impossible for us to trim them. How important is it that we get his nails trimmed on a regular basis?
A: A dog's nails are made up of keratin, just like our nails, but inside the nail resides the quick. The quick is a bundle of nerves, tissue, and blood vessels, and in white or clear nails, it appears pink. In black nails, you cannot see the quick, which can lead to accidental cutting of the quick when trimming the nails.
Trimming the quick causes pain, and the nail will bleed, which can be very difficult to stop. Trimming the quick can also be traumatizing to your dog because it hurts, and they will become very averse to nail trims in the future.
Some dogs are just averse to having their feet touched in general, so nail trimming can be a tough chore. However, keeping your dog's nails short is important for many reasons, and pursuing all avenues to keep them short should be attempted.
A dog uses its paws for weight-bearing and distributes the weight in a very specific fashion across the toes. This weight-bearing can be disrupted with injury, arthritis, and anatomical abnormalities.
For example, a dog with elbow pain will walk on the paws abnormally to help compensate for the elbow pain. Long nails will abnormally shift the weight back onto the paw as they will push the toes upwards, which can cause discomfort for the dog. Also, the longer the nail becomes, the longer the quick will become, thereby making it impossible to trim the nails short again.
Veterinary professionals are trained to trim nails on animals that can be challenging for the owner. Sometimes providing your dog with medications before the nail trimming can help calm your pet for the procedure, so it is essential to get them trimmed regularly.
Once your dog's nails are too long to trim appropriately, a procedure using a surgical laser to trim the nails and the quicks short while under anesthesia is recommended. This procedure will give your dog short nails again that can be trimmed more regularly.
Q: My cat will occasionally sit on me and take small bites on my hands and face! It is super annoying and hurts! Why does he do that, and how do I stop him?
A: Cats are very independent creatures and can be very difficult to train, and certain behaviors they exhibit can be annoying. However, in this case, when your cat is giving you little nibbles when you are relaxing, it can be a sign of love!
When your cat gives you snuggles, presses its paws into you, which is affectionately known as "making biscuits," and gives you small little bites with their front teeth, they are telling you that they are happy and content!
Now, if the bites are harder and more aggressive and your cat is scratching you with their hind legs, then that is more aggressive behavior and should not be encouraged.
Certain behaviors mustn't be tolerated when a cat is a small kitten, such as biting and scratching. When your cat exhibits these behaviors, it should be redirected towards more appropriate play objects such as scratching posts or cat toys. You should also not let kittens chew or bite your hands even when playing, as that will teach them that biting you is a fun activity.
Keeping your cat active with laser pointers, dangling toys, and mobile toys will help distract them from using you as their prey! However, love nibbles are a way for a cat to tell you that they feel comfortable around you and that you can continue to stay in their house!
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.