Q: How important is flea and tick prevention in northern Arizona?

A: Northern Arizona is an arid climate that, luckily, is not conducive to the proliferation of many parasites. However, this doesn’t mean we don’t have parasites; it just means we have pests specific to this region.

Your location is the most critical aspect to consider when looking at the parasite control needs for your pet. This is also important for anyone who travels with their pet, as the recommendations for northern Arizona are quite different than the recommendations for other parts of the United States.

In northern Arizona, we definitely have ticks, and your pet can get ticks year round, even if you’re not taking them outside your own backyard. Tick infestations do not require contact with other dogs, and just because you cannot see the ticks doesn’t mean they’re not there. We diagnose tick disease in many animals even when the owners are convinced they’ve never seen a tick!

The problem with tick bites is that ticks can carry any number of diseases, including Ehrlichia, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Lyme disease, to name a few. In fact, there are likely many more tick diseases that we have not even identified yet.

Luckily, it can take up to 48 hours of feeding before a tick will transmit the organisms that cause tick disease. This means that if you have your pet on good tick prevention, the ticks will not transfer the diseases.

Tick disease can be devastating and lead to lifelong medical issues. That's why all pets in northern Arizona should be on flea and tick prevention.

There are many products on the market, and some are not very effective. Others can be very harmful to your pet, so I recommend consulting your veterinarian before using any product on your pet.

Most tick prevention is also flea prevention; however, the good news is that northern Arizona does not have much of a flea problem. However, fleas are a huge issue in the rest of the United States, so keeping your pet protected at all times is highly recommended.

Q: How important is heartworm prevention for my dog if I live in Northern Arizona? I've heard that it is not essential because of where we live. Is that true?

A: Heartworm disease is caused by a parasitic roundworm called Dirofilaria immitis. It is prevalent in all 50 states, with the eastern and southeastern states seeing year-round parasite transmission. In northern Arizona, Dirofilaria immitis has been found in our coyote population, which can then spread to our pet dog population.

This parasite gets transmitted into the bloodstream of dogs through mosquito bites. Once the organism is in the bloodstream, it will go through multiple life cycles to turn into an adult worm that will end up living in your dog's heart, lungs, and blood vessels. If not treated, these worms will become so numerous that they will cause obstruction of the vessels and eventually cause heart and lung failure.

Heartworm is a profoundly severe and devastating disease and should not be taken lightly. Treatment is expensive and dangerous, and there can be severe side effects to trying to rid the pet's body of the parasite.

Most dogs that have a high worm load die from the disease. Fortunately, there is an easy way to prevent infection from heartworm, and it only requires giving your dog a monthly heartworm preventative. It becomes confusing when you live somewhere that doesn’t have mosquitos year round because transmission during the months without mosquitos is exceptionally low to non-existent.

The recommendation is that you give the monthly heartworm prevention every month, all year round. This protects your dog from unwanted exposure when you might not expect it or when you travel. It is better to be safe and have your dog protected than chance them getting the parasite.

The other good news is that not only is heartworm disease easily prevented, but most heartworm preventions also act as a monthly dewormer against GI parasites. Your dog can be infected by intestinal parasites year-round, so monthly deworming is highly recommended. The bottom line is that all dogs should be on monthly heartworm prevention year-round, no matter where they live.