Ask The Vet: The financial obligations of owning a pet

Q: I am considering adopting my first dog, and I am curious about how much I should budget for medical bills, food, etc. Also, is investing in pet insurance a good idea?

A: First, I want to say that it is very smart of you to consider the financial obligations of owning a pet before adopting one.

The key to providing the best lifetime care possible for your pet is to start saving as soon as you adopt your pet to help cover the standard preventative care costs and to be able to cover the emergency medical bills when the unexpected happens.

On average, not accounting for emergencies, it will cost you between $15,000 to $20,000 to care for your dog over its lifetime. This figure assumes a life expectancy of 12, the average age for most dogs.

That amount may seem significant, but if you budget appropriately and invest in pet insurance, it can be very manageable to take care of your dog when those unexpected issues arise.

Typically, when the pet is younger, their medical needs focus more on preventative care such as vaccines and heartworm prevention. Still, as they age, more urgent issues can arise that can be pretty costly.

Also, the larger the dog, the more it costs to treat because everything we do medically for an animal is based on that animal's weight. The bigger the animal, the larger the doses of medications, which increases the cost.

Having enough money to cover unexpected issues is typically when people get into trouble as they have not planned for those costs. An emergency is when pet insurance can be a lifesaver, as most pet insurance policies will have some component of emergency coverage.

Pet insurance can be essential in helping you provide the necessary medical care for your dog, but it is vital to keep a couple of things in mind when you are researching pet insurance. Many companies will have waiting periods for specific medical issues or will not cover all medical problems, so it is essential to be clear on what they cover and what they do not cover.

Currently, pet insurance companies do not reimburse your veterinarian, so you will need to pay the clinic’s invoice and then submit a claim which the insurance company will then reimburse. So, you still need to pay your bill as you wait for the insurance company to reimburse you.

Opening a savings account and setting aside money every month for veterinary bills, and investing in pet insurance, will allow you to provide the best care for your dog and be prepared for any unexpected issues!

Q: My cat is getting older, and I wonder if there is anything I can do for her arthritis? She is not jumping as much, and her back is more hunched. Any suggestions?

A: Arthritis pain in cats is under-diagnosed as most cats will hide their medical issues. So typically, we only notice the problems when they get noticeably bad. So, if you recognize an issue, it likely is causing some severe pain for your cat.

The good news is that there are many pain management protocols for cats suffering from arthritis that were not available before. There are many more pain medications available for cats, including Gabapentin, which you can purchase in liquid form that have helped many cats with pain. These medications can be given daily and are safe.

Adding in cat-specific joint supplements with glucosamine and chondroitin or Adequan injections can be helpful with joint health. Acupuncture and therapy laser are two modalities that have been proven to be very helpful with managing pain in cats! You might think that your cat would not tolerate acupuncture, but they do great! Ask your veterinarian for all your options.

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

