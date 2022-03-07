Ask The Vet: The complicated issue of declawing cats

Q: My cat is destroying my furniture by shredding it with her claws, and I'm incredibly frustrated with this behavior. I have heard about declawing cats, but I know it is controversial and banned in some states. What are your thoughts?

A: This is a hot topic in veterinary medicine and the political arena right now, so this is a great question.

First, it is essential to understand what happens during the declawing procedure to get some perspective as to why this is such a controversial issue.

The declawing procedure involves the amputation of the ends of the cat's toes to be able to remove the claw. When it originally became popular in the 1950s, the techniques used were antiquated by today’s standards and led to common complications such as chronic pain and infection.

Recently, there have been significant improvements made to the surgical technique that have reduced the complications. At the end of the day, however, it still is an amputation of the ends of your cat’s toes. The concern is that the ends of the cat’s toes are essential for walking and balance. By amputating them, you are causing unnecessary pain and suffering.

Cats without claws cannot go outside as they no longer have their claws as defense, and they have more difficulty climbing to get away from danger.

The flip side to that argument is that many cats have undergone the newer declawing procedures and have led non-painful lives.

Declawing likely has allowed many cats to stay in homes instead of being relinquished to a shelter due to destructive scratching behavior. There are also some situations where an immunosuppressed individual lives in the home with the cat. If that person got scratched, they could suffer devastating consequences, so declawing protects the human and allows the cat to stay in that household.

Individuals on both sides of this issue feel strongly about it. The concern is that rather than it being an individual right to discuss this issue with their veterinarian and develop a good plan based on individual circumstances and medical necessity, others are trying to mandate legislation that takes the discussion away from the professionals.

Whether you agree or disagree with declawing, it is crucial to allow the veterinarians to educate the public and not silence them with governmental restrictions. The argument should be to keep governmental interference out of the client-patient-veterinarian relationship rather than banning a single procedure because this limits individual choice and silences the professional who should be the one educating the public on the pros and cons of declawing.

Q: My cat is ferocious. I'm always concerned about taking him to the veterinary clinic as I worry he will hurt someone. Should I worry?

A: The answer is no; you should not worry, because we deal with ferocious cats all day long as a veterinary staff!

We are trained extensively in cat behavior and management and have our own techniques to tame a ferocious or fractious cat. It is always better to let the staff know beforehand that your cat has a short fuse as that allows us to alter how we perform our exams. We will use more medications to reduce stress in your cat, and we can work with you to reduce their stress and ferociousness for the next visit.

You must continue to regularly take your cat to your veterinarian. Cats that don't go to the veterinarian tend to hide their illness when they get sick and then need aggressive medical intervention. Even if a cat is ferocious, it needs regular check-ups and blood work for long-term health and to catch issues early before they become life-threatening.

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0