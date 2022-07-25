Ask The Vet: Take care of adopted pets as quickly as possible

Q: I just adopted a kitten from a friend, and it is not neutered or vaccinated. At what age should I take it to a veterinarian to get these things done?

A: Bringing home a new pet and getting it all situated with beds, toys, food bowls, and accessories is so much fun! Trying to teach them the routines and behavior of their new home can be overwhelming at first, making it easy to overlook some basic medical care they need when they are young.

It is important to remember that although they might appear very young and cute for a while, they grow and mature very quickly and need to have their maintenance medical needs addressed as soon as you adopt them.

I recommend taking your kitten to your veterinarian for an exam within a couple of weeks of adopting it. If your new pet is exhibiting any medical issues, it is recommended to take them in sooner.

A kitten's or puppy's vaccine series needs to be started at eight weeks and then given booster shots every four weeks until they are four months old.

Missing these essential milestones can put your pet at risk of getting sick from an infectious disease. These kitten and puppy visits to the veterinarian are also vital to detect any underlying issues. It's also the time to talk about pertinent topics such as nutrition and behavior as your pet grows.

Kittens grow quickly and are mature enough to breed as young as four months. This means that getting them spayed and neutered between 4-6 months of age is highly recommended before they can produce more kittens.

So, as you are enjoying your new pet, be sure to schedule the first kitten appointment with a veterinarian within a couple of weeks of taking your pet home!

Q: My dog is terrified of thunder and will shake and hide during a thunderstorm. Since this is happening every day, it is becoming an issue. What can I do to make her feel more comfortable during a thunderstorm?

A: July brings the monsoons in northern Arizona, and although the rain is great for the forest, the thunder's noise can cause severe anxiety in the local dog population.

Some dogs are utterly unphased by thunder and lightning, and some dogs will panic to the point of hurting themselves. Since there can be such a considerable variation in a dog's reaction, the treatment must be tailored to the individual dog's response.

For example, if your dog gets a little nervous during a storm and is comforted by hiding or being next to you and then returns to normal as soon as the storm passes, there may be no need for intervention. However, if your dog is destroying doors or walls to escape during a storm, they could benefit from intervention.

Interventions can range from calming supplements such as products containing CBD or other natural ingredients used for relaxing. Typically, these products are very mild and will not do anything for a very anxious animal.

Thunder shirts can also be helpful for anxiety as it provides a gentle, snug pressure that is calming in some dogs.

For cases with the most severe reactions, oral medications typically are the only option to calm a dog during a thunderstorm.

Unfortunately, not every dog reacts to medications in the same way, so determining which medication works best for your dog is recommended. It is also essential to understand that you'll need to give the medications before your dog gets anxious, as the medications are not as effective once a dog is in panic mode.

If your dog has significant thunderstorm anxiety, I recommend scheduling an appointment with your veterinarian to discuss all options.