Ask the Vet: Spaying, neutering essential to lower number of homeless animal

Q: I understand that animal shelters spay or neuter kittens and puppies when they are as young as two or three months old. Why do they do that when they are so young? I was always under the impression that it was better to wait until they were fully mature.

A: The answer to this question is more involved than you might think, which is why you might be hearing many different answers depending on who you ask.

Unfortunately, pet overpopulation (more animals that need homes than the number of homes available) is real. There are simply not enough homes for all the animals that need one. Spaying (the females) and neutering (the males) at a young age is an absolute necessity to hold down the number of homeless animals.

The State of Arizona recognizes this problem. By law, a public shelter cannot release an animal for adoption that has not been spayed or neutered. The shelters cannot guarantee that the new owner will be responsible and spay or neuter their animal when it is older, so the animals must be spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized.

According to the ASPCA (the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), nationally, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized (670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats) each year.