Ask The Vet: Some resolutions for your pet in the new year

Q: It's that time of year already, and I've been thinking about my own New Year's resolutions. How can I include my pets in these resolutions to make their lives happier and healthier?

A: With the end of 2021 quickly approaching, we are all hoping for brighter days ahead in 2022!

This year has been another incredibly stressful one and not quite the "back to normal" year we were all hoping it would be.

Although our lives have been challenging, and we have all had to make sacrifices, one silver lining has been the unconditional love of our pets and the recognition of the important part they play in most of our lives.

Pets are great at reducing stress, anxiety, and depression and can help ease loneliness. This benefit of pet ownership has been a lifesaver for many of us. To show them our gratitude, I have listed some ways to include them in your New Year's resolutions to improve their quality of life.

Exercise, exercise, exercise! Not only does exercising your pet or pets help them, but it also helps you. Getting out into the fresh air and walking with your dog helps your cardiovascular and mental health and makes your dog incredibly happy. Every dog needs daily exercise; whether it involves walking, running, or going to the dog park, they need to stretch their legs and move. A backyard is not a replacement for daily exercise. It does not matter the age, weight, or activity level of your dog, they all need exercise, but you will need to tailor that exercise to your pet's needs.

Cats also need exercise, and this can be done with laser pointers, dangly toys, and even walks on a leash. Whenever your pet is misbehaving, it is possible that they are bored and need more exercise.

2. Weight! Many of our pets are overweight, and this leads to diminished activity, joint and orthopedic disease, and shortened life spans. You need to assess your pet's diet and evaluate the quality and quantity of the food you are feeding. Not all pet foods are made the same, and you need to provide a food source that allows your pet to be as healthy as possible.

If the diet is appropriate, your pet (dog or cat) should have a nice shiny and healthy hair coat or fur, they should only defecate 2-3 times a day, and their stools should be normal. They should be able to maintain a healthy body weight. If this is not the case, it might be the diet or a medical condition that needs to be evaluated.

3. Regular visits to your veterinarian. Your veterinarian is a wealth of information for assessing your pet's weight, diet, and general health. They can recommend diets, supplements, and preventative care that will help keep your pet as healthy as possible for as long as possible. Your veterinarian has dedicated their career to improving the quality of life of pets so take advantage of their knowledge and expertise.

4. Set up an emergency veterinary medical fund. You can never plan for a medical emergency, so being prepared is essential for a better outcome. It is devastating to have to make a medical decision for your pet based on available money, so having a pet savings account where you have set aside money to pay for any pet medical emergency can relieve a lot of stress if a medical emergency arises.

You can also consider purchasing pet health insurance that can cover unexpected medical emergencies; just be careful to read the fine print and know what the plan covers and what the plan does not cover.

Let us continue to show our pets as much love as they show us! Consider donating to animal charities and rescues so that we can all continue to help the companion animals in need.

Happy New Year!

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

