Ask the Vet: Some cats feel the call of the great outdoors

Q: I just adopted an adult cat from the shelter, and he is begging to be let outside. I was always under the impression that a cat will live longer if it is kept indoors, but he is making me crazy! What do you recommend?

A: First, I would like to thank you for adopting an older cat from the shelter. It sometimes can be more challenging to adopt adult animals as they can come with behaviors that might be difficult to manage. Still, if you are prepared to handle any possible issues, they can be wonderful pets.

Similar to you, I also believed for many years that it was best to make all cats indoor pets to keep them safe and not expose them to possible deadly infectious diseases or trauma. However, this opinion drastically changed when I adopted a cat that was originally a feral outdoor cat.

I attempted to force this cat to be a strictly indoor cat initially, and it resulted in some very destructive behaviors such as inappropriate urination, fighting with our other cats, and endless meowing and crying.