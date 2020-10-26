Ask The Vet: Qualify of life for dying pet is crucial to consider

Q: My cat has been diagnosed with an intestinal tumor and probably has cancer. She is not eating and is doing poorly, but I am not ready to euthanize. I am devastated, and I do not know what the right decision is for her. Please help!

A: I am sorry that your cat is so sick as we can all empathize with what you are going through. It can be emotionally devastating when our furry friends become ill, especially when their conditions are terminal.

Dealing with the grief that accompanies the death of a pet can be exceedingly difficult. It can start even before the pet has died. The process of grieving is fundamental and must not be overlooked as it can influence your decisions for your cat.

The best question that you asked was that you did not know what the best decision was for your cat. Although moving through the grief process is essential for you as a human, you must look at the reality of what your cat is going through.

Everyone makes different medical decisions for their pets based on their own experience and beliefs. Ultimately, you will be the one who needs to decide for your cat. However, factoring in your cat's quality of life is essential in your decision-making process.