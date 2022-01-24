Ask The Vet: Purchasing from local vets instead of online

Q: I have heard that ordering medications and food through online pharmacies, that are not associated with my veterinarian, can be detrimental to the veterinary community. I do not understand how this is the case since I am just looking for the best deal.

A: You are not alone in your confusion. Most people do not understand that purchasing medications and pet food from large corporate online distribution companies is detrimental to your locally owned veterinary practices.

Locally owned veterinary practices offer jobs and benefits to people within the community who then spend and donate money back into the community. If those dollars that support those veterinary practices are spent elsewhere, it decreases the money that those clinics can put back into the community.

Large online corporate drug distribution companies are taking dollars out of local communities and are not giving any of it back. Some of the larger online companies are making billions of dollars by selling drugs based on the recommendations of veterinarians and then treating those same veterinarians with disrespect and animosity.

Your local veterinarian’s primary goal is to take care of you and your pet, but it can take their staff upwards of 5-6 hours a day to deal with online prescription requests, which can compromise the time spent with each client and the care given to each pet.

These companies do not care about your community, they do not care about your pet, and they absolutely do not care about your veterinarian; they only care about their bottom line.

So not only are these companies taking money out of the community, they are also increasing the workload on veterinary staff and compromising the care that you are receiving from your veterinary clinic.

Luckily, we have an another option. Most veterinary clinics have partnered with smaller distribution companies that offer the same deals and discounts that you can get from the larger corporate distributors.

This arrangement allows you to get your pet’s medications at the best price, while the partner companies give a percentage of sales back to the veterinarian. This helps the veterinary clinics keep the money local so they can invest in their staff and community.

If you have a choice, we ask that you consider purchasing your pets’ medications directly from your veterinarian, through their affiliated on-line store, or from your local pharmacies to keep the dollars within your community.

Q: My dog is getting older and is starting to slip on my tile floors. What can I do to help her with this issue?

A: In older animals that are starting to show some weakness, it is vital to begin by having a veterinarian assess them, manage any underlying pain they may be feeling, and determine the possible causes of the weakness.

Once any pain your pet is experiencing is under control and any other medical issues are dealt with, then there are some things you can try to help reduce the slipping.

First, some owners will put down carpet runners to reduce the number of slick floors a pet has to walk on through the house. Carpet allows for more grip which promotes better traction.

Second, you can get latex booties to put on your pet’s feet while she is walking around the house as they offer traction on slick floors.

Third, you can get your pet into a good rehabilitation program that increases mobility and strength. A lot of the problem with older dogs that start to slip and fall is related to a decrease in stability. Typically, these pets are not exercising as much as they used to and are losing muscle mass.

A good rehabilitation and exercise program that is tailored to your pet’s needs can increase strength and mobility thereby improving her quality of life.

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

