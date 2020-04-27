Ask The Vet: Potty training your puppy outdoors is generally safe

Q: I just adopted a puppy and was told to train the puppy to use potty pads in the house instead of taking the puppy outside, to avoid the risk of exposure to infectious diseases such as Parvo. What do you think?
A: Until a puppy is fully vaccinated, which does not occur until they have had vaccines past four months or older, they can be at risk of contracting devastating infectious diseases.
Parvovirus causes loss of appetite, dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhea, and left untreated, most puppies will die. Puppies can get this virus from other sick puppies or from an environment where another sick puppy was located. So, this is definitely a serious issue; however, you must balance that with the need to start training your puppy toward good behavior from the very beginning.
I believe that the more energy you invest in your puppy with training and behavior in the first 6-18 months of their life will translate to the type of dog you have for the rest of their lives.
My general rule is to not teach a puppy any behaviors that you would not tolerate in an adult dog. For example, you would not tolerate having your adult dog potty in the house so why teach them to do it when they are puppies?
Puppies are blank slates; they are ready to learn, and they are the most receptive when they are under 6 months of age. So, training a puppy to potty in your house, unless that is what you want the dog to do forever, does not teach them how to be properly potty trained.
It is fine to take your puppy out for potty time. In fact, taking them out frequently all through the day is essential in potty training for a puppy. It is also essential that they get short walks for exercise and to learn how to behave on a leash.
Just be aware of where you are taking your puppy outside to avoid areas that have a high density of dogs, such as the dog parks, or areas that other sick dogs might have been visited.
Luckily, in Flagstaff we have the entire forest that you can safely take your puppy on a leash for short walks.
Q: I have no idea how much to feed my dog. I followed the recommendation on the bag of dog food but it seems like a lot of food! What do I do?
A: The feeding recommendations on the back of dog food bags are calculated on very basic caloric needs for the average dog. In my experience, most dogs do not fit into these calculations so we tend to overfeed our dogs.
The amount of food you feed must translate into the caloric needs of your dog and should be based on its activity level, age, weight, breed, sex, and underlying health issues. But luckily, we do not need to make this difficult, we just need to look at your dog.
Your dog should have a nice waist and not be barrel shaped. This is true for all breeds, even barrel shaped breeds such as bull dogs. Their waists may not be as dramatic as a greyhound’s but there should still be some curvature to the waist.
We should be able to see the last rib and feel the other ribs. There should be good muscle over the pelvis such that we cannot see the pelvic bones. So, if your dog is generally a healthy dog and is overweight, then feed less; if your dog is underweight, feed more.
There are exceptions to this if your dog has underlying medical issues, in which I case I highly recommend asking your veterinarian about nutrition.
Just keep in mind that, for the most part, we all tend to overfeed and the amount of dog food your dog needs on a daily basis is actually quite a bit less than you would expect.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.
