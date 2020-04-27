Ask The Vet: Potty training your puppy outdoors is generally safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: I just adopted a puppy and was told to train the puppy to use potty pads in the house instead of taking the puppy outside, to avoid the risk of exposure to infectious diseases such as Parvo. What do you think?

A: Until a puppy is fully vaccinated, which does not occur until they have had vaccines past four months or older, they can be at risk of contracting devastating infectious diseases.

Parvovirus causes loss of appetite, dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhea, and left untreated, most puppies will die. Puppies can get this virus from other sick puppies or from an environment where another sick puppy was located. So, this is definitely a serious issue; however, you must balance that with the need to start training your puppy toward good behavior from the very beginning.

I believe that the more energy you invest in your puppy with training and behavior in the first 6-18 months of their life will translate to the type of dog you have for the rest of their lives.

My general rule is to not teach a puppy any behaviors that you would not tolerate in an adult dog. For example, you would not tolerate having your adult dog potty in the house so why teach them to do it when they are puppies?