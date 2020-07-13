Ask the Vet: Parvovirus is always a concern for puppies

Q: I have heard a lot about the parvovirus in puppies recently. I am thinking about getting a puppy, and I am incredibly nervous that a new puppy will get this disease. What can you do to protect your puppy from Parvo?
A: In a typical year, we will see many parvovirus cases in puppies. Due to the increase in puppy adoptions this year, we have seen a rise in this disease. The major clinical signs of the parvovirus are loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting, and diarrhea. This disease is caused by a virus that can sit in the environment six months to a year after contamination.
The virus is shed through the feces of an infected animal. Once an outside area has been exposed, there is no way to disinfect the contaminated environment. Luckily, bleach can kill the virus if your house should become contaminated; it is essential to allow the bleach to stay on the contaminated surfaces for 10 minutes or more.
Puppies get exposed when they ingest the virus, and this can happen in a variety of ways. They can get exposed by playing with a toy that might have been in contact with a contaminated environment or by coming into contact with another dog with the virus.
Areas that are high risk are dog parks, pet stores, boarding facilities, and dwellings where there has been a known Parvo infected dog. The good news is that the vaccine is protective. This means that once your puppy is fully vaccinated, it will not get sick from the parvovirus.
It is essential to understand that puppies are not fully vaccinated until they have received their entire series of puppy vaccines. This is not completed until the puppy is 4 months old. So, even though you may have started the series, your puppy can still get Parvo until the entire series is completed. This is not because the vaccine is not working; it is because your puppy does not have full immunity until the last vaccine at 4 months of age.
So, although you need to socialize your young puppy, you need to avoid high-risk areas and only allow it to play with older, healthy, and fully vaccinated dogs at your house. Make sure that your puppy receives all its vaccines before taking it to any high-risk areas.
Q: Can my pets get COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), and should I get them tested if I am worried?
A: According to the CDC, only a small number of animals have been infected worldwide with SARS-CoV-2. Many of them have had only mild symptoms, and some have had no symptoms at all. All of them have completely recovered with no known adverse effects.
At this time, the risk of pets spreading the virus is considered extremely low as it is mainly spread from one human to another through close contact. So, pets do not play a significant role in the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2.
Also, it is not recommended to place a face mask or cover on your pet's face as that can be very harmful.
At this time, routine testing of pets for SARS-CoV-2 is not recommended, and there is no vaccine available for SARS-CoV-2 in pets.
If your pet gets sick after being in contact with someone who has SARS-CoV-2, then contact your veterinarian for further care. Treatment will consist of basic supportive care for the specific clinical signs.
Even if your pet has been in contact with someone with SARS-CoV-2, it does not mean that your pet will get sick, and it absolutely does not mean that your pet needs to be relinquished or euthanized.
For more information please visit: http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/animals/pets-other-animals.html
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com
