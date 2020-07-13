Ask the Vet: Parvovirus is always a concern for puppies

It is essential to understand that puppies are not fully vaccinated until they have received their entire series of puppy vaccines. This is not completed until the puppy is 4 months old. So, even though you may have started the series, your puppy can still get Parvo until the entire series is completed. This is not because the vaccine is not working; it is because your puppy does not have full immunity until the last vaccine at 4 months of age.

So, although you need to socialize your young puppy, you need to avoid high-risk areas and only allow it to play with older, healthy, and fully vaccinated dogs at your house. Make sure that your puppy receives all its vaccines before taking it to any high-risk areas.

Q: Can my pets get COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), and should I get them tested if I am worried?

A: According to the CDC, only a small number of animals have been infected worldwide with SARS-CoV-2. Many of them have had only mild symptoms, and some have had no symptoms at all. All of them have completely recovered with no known adverse effects.

At this time, the risk of pets spreading the virus is considered extremely low as it is mainly spread from one human to another through close contact. So, pets do not play a significant role in the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2.