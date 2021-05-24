Ask the Vet: Pandemic was a challenge for vet clinics, too

Q: I know that COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the human medical field. Has it also affected veterinary medicine, and if so, how?

A: Everyone working in the human medical field deserves all our respect for helping all of us get through this pandemic. Without them and all their hard work, many more people would have suffered and died.

The hard-working scientists who worked tirelessly on the vaccine, giving us some sense of normalcy after a challenging year, also deserve our respect. Many have suffered and lost loved ones and must deal with that loss every day and that we must not forget.

Veterinary medicine was also greatly affected by the pandemic in quite different ways than you might expect. We were considered essential workers from the outset and continued to work throughout the pandemic even when transmission from animals was unknown.

With the quarantine in effect, many people adopted pets. So across the country, veterinary clinics became inundated with new clients and their new pets. These newly adopted pets doubled, if not tripled, the workload on already overloaded veterinary professionals.