Ask the Vet: Pandemic was a challenge for vet clinics, too

Q: I know that COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the human medical field. Has it also affected veterinary medicine, and if so, how?
A: Everyone working in the human medical field deserves all our respect for helping all of us get through this pandemic. Without them and all their hard work, many more people would have suffered and died.
The hard-working scientists who worked tirelessly on the vaccine, giving us some sense of normalcy after a challenging year, also deserve our respect. Many have suffered and lost loved ones and must deal with that loss every day and that we must not forget.
Veterinary medicine was also greatly affected by the pandemic in quite different ways than you might expect. We were considered essential workers from the outset and continued to work throughout the pandemic even when transmission from animals was unknown.
With the quarantine in effect, many people adopted pets. So across the country, veterinary clinics became inundated with new clients and their new pets. These newly adopted pets doubled, if not tripled, the workload on already overloaded veterinary professionals.
Throughout the pandemic, we experienced labor shortages due to illness and forced quarantines, which decreased our labor force significantly in the face of ever-increasing caseloads. The increased caseload and the fear of the pandemic were enough to push many veterinarians to get out of the profession altogether.
The stress levels in veterinary medicine have been historically high. Veterinary medicine leads most professions in suicide rates, so the increasing caseloads and decreasing labor force tripled the anxiety and stress level of most veterinary staffs.
Due to the pandemic, people, in general, were legitimately anxious and scared and then brought all that emotion with them to the veterinary office. Dealing with a nervous and scared public is exceptionally challenging, and it makes it especially hard when their beloved pet is also sick. This worry about their pets, along with concerns about money, led to inappropriate behaviors and abuse on veterinary staff on a daily basis.
Staff burnout and mental health issues are running rampant in veterinary medicine right now.
Although veterinary professionals may not have been on the frontline during the pandemic, they worked hard and are still working hard to take care of your pets to the best of their ability under incredibly challenging and stressful conditions.
Most veterinary professionals get into the profession because they love animals and treat animals as if they are family members. Please take a minute to appreciate your local veterinarians, as they need some positivity and understanding sent their way!
Q: How often should I trim my dog nails?
A: A dog's nails are always growing just like a human's, so if they are not wearing them down with regular exercise, they need to be trimmed.
Typically, we do not want the nails to be touching the ground, so if you hear your dog's nails clicking on your floors or the sidewalk, then the nails are likely too long.
Older dogs that do not exercise as much as younger dogs will need to get their nails trimmed regularly. It is important to stay on top of trimming your dog's nails as once the sensitive tissue under the nail grows out, you cannot get the nails short again.
In those situations, there is a procedure that we can perform under anesthesia to trim the nails and the sensitive nail bed short to get the nails back to a normal length. This procedure does not stop the need for nail trimming but can help get the nails back to a normal length. Long nails can significantly affect how your dog walks, so keeping them short is essential for your dog's overall health.
If you are not comfortable trimming the nails yourself, you can always have them done by a professional!
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com