Ask the Vet: New Year's resolutions for your pet? Absolutely

Q: As we start to come up with our own New Year's resolutions, how can we include our pets in these resolutions to make their lives happier and healthier?

A: With the end of 2020 quickly approaching, we are all hoping for brighter days ahead in 2021. This has been an incredibly stressful year and a year that has changed us in many ways. Although life has been challenging, and we have all had to make sacrifices, one silver lining has been the unconditional love of our pets and the ability for most of us to spend more time with them. Pets are great at reducing stress, anxiety, and depression and can ease loneliness. This benefit of pet ownership has been a lifesaver for many of us. To show them our gratitude, I have listed some ways to include them in your New Year's resolutions to improve their quality of life.

Exercise, exercise, exercise — not only does exercising your pet help them, but it also helps you. Getting out into the fresh air and walking with your dog helps your cardiovascular and mental health and makes your dog incredibly happy. Every dog needs daily exercise; whether it involves walking, running, or going to the dog park, they need to stretch their legs and move.