ASK THE VET: Many factors determine pricing of vet services

If a veterinarian is more experienced or more educated, then they will charge more for their services. The quality of service also will affect the price because if you are getting gold star service in a well-managed and well-run practice with all the amenities, the price will be higher.

A veterinary practice that provides experienced veterinarians and a well-trained staff usually means that your pet will get more attention, better medical care, and better nursing care than at a cheaper clinic. Typically, practices that can offer more in-depth medical care and diagnostics, along with a well-trained staff, will charge higher prices to diagnose and treat much faster and more effectively. Well-run practices also will be aware of newer and more up-to-date therapies for your pets and will make sure to provide on-going training for their staff.

Although money will always be part of your medical care decisions for your pet, you should also look at the customer care you receive, the level of medicine that is being offered, and the amenities that the clinic has to offer to guide your decision.

Q: My dog keeps getting into something on our walks in the forest that is causing him diarrhea, which typically will go away in a couple of days. When should I start to worry?