Ask The Vet: Many difficult questions about pets and coronavirus

Q: With all the talk about COVID-19 these days, I'm concerned about my pets. Can my pets get COVID-19, and should I be worried?
A: This question is on the minds of a lot of pet owners as we try and navigate this pandemic. Although it does not appear that animals are becoming sick from the COVID-19 virus, it is still unknown how and where animals come into play with the transmission. If there was going to be an issue with animals getting sick from COVID-19, it likely would have been identified by now, and that is not what we're seeing.
Even though we are not seeing animals sick from COVID-19, one of the questions that we cannot answer is whether the virus can sit on the pet in some way and be transmitted from human to human with the animal being the unwitting carrier. Because of this issue, until we know more, the CDC recommends washing your hands before and after handling your pet and limiting kissing and hugging your pet when possible.
If you are sick, then you must be more careful about hand washing so that you are not unknowingly placing the virus on the pet. It has been reported that with other Coronaviruses such as the one that causes SARS that these types of viruses can live on surfaces for longer periods, so we have to be aware that your pet can also potentially be a surface that the virus can survive on.
Even though transmission is a possibility, the reality of this actually happening is probably very low — if at all. It is not a reason to get rid of your pet. It does means that you need to be aware that there isn't enough information yet but, according to the CDC, there is no evidence that pets are involved in the transmission of the disease at this time.
Interestingly, there are many types of Coronaviruses out in the world that infect all types of species, but, in general, they cause mild disease in the species and cause no problems for humans.
The feline coronavirus is an example of a coronavirus that only infects cats and, in most cases, causes mild disease and cannot be transmitted to humans. Most cats will have had some exposure to this coronavirus and have good immunity from their mothers so it in this way that the virus is kept under control within the cat species. But once a virus can jump into a species that has no immunity to it, we can then get scenarios seen with COVID-19 and SARS.
Until we have more information about this disease, please follow all of the same CDC recommendations about sanitizing and hand washing that you are already following when handling your pets.
Q: Why don't viruses have cures? Can't you just give antibiotics to treat it? My cat had an infection, and my veterinarian gave me antibiotics for her. She got better, so why can't we do that with humans?
A: Great question! This is a common misconception and one that is very important to understand.
Antibiotics are used to killed bacteria, not viruses. Viruses, in general, cannot be cured due to the nature of their make-up and structure. Antibiotics do nothing to treat viral infections.
Most viral infections must run their course, and your immune system must do its job to fight the infection. The only thing we can provide is supportive care while the body tries to clear the body of the virus.
During this process, you will sometimes get a secondary bacterial infection. This is due to the body’s immune system being compromised from the viral infection, which then allows for a bacterial infection.
The use of antibiotics is not treating the viral infection but is used only when a suspected secondary bacterial infection is present.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com