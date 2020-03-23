Ask The Vet: Many difficult questions about pets and coronavirus

Q: With all the talk about COVID-19 these days, I'm concerned about my pets. Can my pets get COVID-19, and should I be worried?

A: This question is on the minds of a lot of pet owners as we try and navigate this pandemic. Although it does not appear that animals are becoming sick from the COVID-19 virus, it is still unknown how and where animals come into play with the transmission. If there was going to be an issue with animals getting sick from COVID-19, it likely would have been identified by now, and that is not what we're seeing.

Even though we are not seeing animals sick from COVID-19, one of the questions that we cannot answer is whether the virus can sit on the pet in some way and be transmitted from human to human with the animal being the unwitting carrier. Because of this issue, until we know more, the CDC recommends washing your hands before and after handling your pet and limiting kissing and hugging your pet when possible.

If you are sick, then you must be more careful about hand washing so that you are not unknowingly placing the virus on the pet. It has been reported that with other Coronaviruses such as the one that causes SARS that these types of viruses can live on surfaces for longer periods, so we have to be aware that your pet can also potentially be a surface that the virus can survive on.