Q: There are so many choices for my dog regarding vaccines and so many options for whether you should vaccinate or check titers instead. What is the right decision for my pet?

A: You are correct that the mass amount of information out there right now can be confusing and overwhelming. You must also navigate all the different opinions and disinformation surrounding vaccinations and protecting your pet's health.

The bottom line is that there are still many infectious and devastating diseases in the environment that can affect your pet and become a human health concern.

It is important to understand that different regions in the world require other non-core vaccines based on the diseases in those areas.

However, there are a few core vaccines that all dogs should receive in their lifetime. The rabies vaccine is the most critical core vaccine as the rabies virus is still prevalent in the world, including Northern Arizona, and causes a devastating and potentially fatal disease if left untreated.

Blood titers are a way to test a dog's immunity level against certain diseases and can be helpful in determining when to administer boosters.

The dog must have received multiple vaccines before the titer test as they would not have innate immunity to these diseases, so titer testing does not replace vaccines when your dog is young. However, when it comes to the rabies vaccine, blood titers are not an acceptable alternative as this vaccine is mandated by law, and titers do not qualify.

The other core vaccines include the Distemper/Parvo vaccine as well as the Bordetella or kennel cough vaccine. You can collect blood titers for these diseases once your pet has had a couple of vaccines. Still, the actual titer tests can be exponentially more time-consuming and not as accurate as compared to just making sure your dog is up to date on those vaccines.

Some other non-core vaccines can include the Leptospirosis vaccine, the Canine flu vaccine, and the Rattlesnake vaccine, which are given based on your dog's potential exposure to those diseases.

Q: My dog is old and has been a little stiff the last few days. Can I give her some Ibuprofen to help with her pain?

A: Thank you for asking before giving your dog human medications. A dog's metabolism differs significantly from a human's, and they cannot tolerate certain human medications.

Ibuprofen is one of those medications that is well tolerated by humans but is not something a dog can tolerate and, therefore, should not be given.

The margin of safety for Ibuprofen in a dog is very narrow, meaning that even a tiny amount of Ibuprofen can cause significant damage to internal organs. Even small amounts of Ibuprofen can reach toxic levels in your dog, leading to stomach and intestinal damage, kidney damage, and left untreated can be fatal.

Your veterinarian can prescribe many dog-safe pain medications to ease your dog's pain and discomfort. Resorting to human drugs is never a good decision unless you are specifically directed to do so by your veterinarian.

The legalization of marijuana also has caused an issue in our dog community as it has become a popular way for some owners to treat pain in their pets; however, this is another drug that dogs metabolize very differently than humans, and proper dosing for dogs has not been determined.

So, we are seeing dogs becoming much more affected and requiring medical attention with much smaller doses of marijuana than humans. Although this may be an alternative pain therapy for dogs in the future, dosing and efficacy are undetermined at the moment.