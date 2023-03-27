Q: I will be traveling with my pet this summer, and I want to make sure that I have everything he needs before we leave. Any suggestions?

A: It is great that you are planning ahead for your trip! I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to make sure you have your pet's medical needs taken care of before leaving, as getting the appropriate appointments can be challenging if you are on a time crunch; this is especially true if you are flying with your pet.

First, you must ensure that your pet's vaccines are current. Your veterinarian can advise you on the core vaccines for your pet and what non-core vaccines your pet might need based on where you are traveling.

As you are traveling, your pet can be exposed to infectious diseases that he might not be exposed to at home. Therefore, you must protect him with the appropriate vaccines that he might not have gotten if you had not traveled.

Next, you must protect your pet against heartworm disease and intestinal parasites. You may not live in an area where heartworm disease is as common, but as you travel to other locations your pet will probably be exposed. So, he should be protected with an oral heartworm medication you give monthly. This will require getting a heartworm test done if you currently do not have your pet on heartworm medications. Most heartworm medications also provide monthly intestinal deworming, so if given correctly, your pet will be protected from both heartworm disease and intestinal disease.

In addition to monthly heartworm medication, you need to have your pet protected against fleas and ticks. There are multiple products available that provide this protection, so ask your veterinarian, as some are better than others.

Lastly, if you are traveling by plane, you will need to make sure you understand the specific requirements of your airline for flying with pets. Most airlines require health certificates within a particular time frame before flying. Not all veterinarians are licensed to write health certificates, so you will have to do your homework to find a veterinarian that can get you a health certificate in an appropriate amount of time.

Q: I live in a very small apartment and have one cat that is strictly indoors. I play with him when I am home, but I am gone a lot, and I am concerned that he might be lonely or bored. Any suggestions?

A: Cats are wonderful pets as they are low maintenance and tend to be more self-entertaining than dogs. However, keep in mind that cats are also very social animals that need attention and exercise to maintain a good quality of life.

Cats isolated with minimal exercise or socialization tend to exhibit behaviors detrimental to them or their environment.

For example, some obsessive hair-plucking or skin-licking behaviors can be attributed to boredom and stress. Urinary issues can start to occur in cats confined to small places where they do not have any outlet for their energy.

Younger cats need a lot of stimulation, or they will start to destroy furniture by scratching and chewing. If you feel your cat is getting bored, one recommendation is to get another cat to keep it company.

Cats are solitary animals, and some prefer to be solitary, but, in general, they enjoy the company of other cats. Make sure that you are taking time to play with your cat daily. This can be done with toys or laser pointers and should be done until your cat loses interest or is tired.

Lastly, if your cat will tolerate it, consider walking him on a leash outside daily so he can get some outdoor exposure in a controlled and safe fashion.