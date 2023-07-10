Q: I have a 5-year-old dog that I adopted when he was a puppy. I just started a new job and have a hectic schedule, and I cannot give him the exercise he is accustomed to throughout the week. He has access to a big backyard, and we do go on one or two long hikes on the weekends. Is this enough exercise for him?

A: Without a doubt, exercise is the most essential component to promote a long and healthy life for a dog. Exercise supports bones, joints, and metabolism and stimulates the brain. Research focusing on longevity in dogs has recognized that dogs that get regular daily exercise tend to live longer and healthier lives.

For dogs, exercise is defined as an active aerobic movement that elevates the heart rate into the aerobic zone for a consistent amount of time. In humans, aerobic activity is characterized by a heart rate of 65% to 76% of your maximum heart rate. Maximum heart rates have not been determined in dogs so, typically, we like to see dogs start to pant, and their heart rate elevated to identify that they are in an aerobic zone.

It is important not to exercise your dog when it is hot as they do not sweat and will need to pant to blow off heat. The panting can be confused with aerobic activity when, in fact, they are just hot and could overheat. So, it is ideal to exercise them in mild weather, and they must actively move to induce panting for as long as tolerated.

Young, healthy dogs can tolerate long bouts of high aerobic activity throughout the day. However, older dogs will be less resilient. Still, most dogs should get a minimum of 30-60 minutes of high aerobic activity daily.

As we know, reaching an aerobic heart rate is not easy and requires active movement, and most dogs will not achieve this state on their own. So, access to a backyard is not considered exercise; it might help with boredom and enhance brain enrichment but is not actively increasing the heart rate for 30-60 minutes every day.

This means you must exercise your dog every day with an active walk, hike, or other exercise that increases the heart rate. Even if you can get your dog out for a fast-paced walk for 30 minutes daily, your dog will be happier and healthier in the long run. You can also consider doggy daycare, where your dog can play with other dogs and get exercise all day while you are working so that you do not have to worry about it after a long day at work.

Q: Can my pet get a sunburn if he lies in the sun?

A: Yes, your pet can get sunburned if it lies in the sun. However, the good news is that a fur coat will stop sun damage in the areas where the skin is covered.

It is the uncovered skin in animals that have short hair or no hair that tends to get sunburned. For example, short-haired dogs tend to have little to no hair on their bellies, so if they lie in the sun with their bellies exposed, that area could get a sunburn.

The other place where dogs tend to get sunburns is on their noses, as there tends to be less hair in that area. Some dogs love lying in the sun, and those dogs are more susceptible to skin cancers such as melanoma. So if you have a dog that likes to lie in the sun or gets burns on its nose, then the recommendation is to go to the pet store and purchase dog-specific sunscreen and apply it to the areas that are exposed. Do not use human sunscreen, as it might be toxic to your pet.