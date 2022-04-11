Ask The Vet: Looking for the classic signs of diabetes

Q: Lately, my 9-year-old dog has been drinking more water than usual, then urinating more often. He also doesn't seem to have the energy he used to. Any thoughts on what could be wrong with her?

A: You've described three classic signs of diabetes, a serious but treatable disease.

During digestion, food is broken down into very small components that the body can use. Carbohydrates, or starches, are converted into sugars, including glucose. Glucose is absorbed into the blood and provides energy to the body's cells. In order for the cells to absorb the glucose, a hormone called insulin is needed. Insulin is produced by specific cells in the pancreas. When the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin, or the cells don't respond to the insulin, diabetes occurs.

A diagnosis of diabetes is confirmed through analysis of blood and urine.

Treatment involves finding the correct dosage of insulin, which is injected daily to restore a pet's insulin level and control blood glucose levels. Many owners feel anxious about giving injections, but it's easier than you think. You can quickly master doing it with minimal stress for you and your pet. Your vet will develop a high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet that provides energy without the extra carbohydrates that can turn into excess sugar. Regular exercise, maintained each day consistently, is also essential.

Diabetes can occur in both dogs and cats, usually in middle-aged or older pets, although it affects them differently. Cataracts are common to both species, but they develop much slower in cats. Dogs who develop cataracts are sometimes blind within a year.

Middle-aged and older dogs who are obese, including females who are not spayed, are at higher risk, and some breeds are at risk because of genetics.

Cat's risk factors include age (older cats are more susceptible), obesity, and physical inactivity. Indoor cats, neutered males, and cats with insulin-resistant disorders such as pancreatitis and hyperthyroidism are at greater risk.

Some of the common signs of diabetes are: excessive thirst; increased urination — your pet urinates more often or has "accidents" in the house (dogs) or outside the litter box (cats); excessive hunger while losing weight; lethargy (less activity, sleeping more); cloudy eyes (dogs); not grooming (cats); thinning, dry, and dull coat.

Diabetes is on the rise in both dogs and cats, so pet owners need to do everything they can to help prevent it. Please keep your pet's weight at an appropriate level, make sure they get enough exercise, see your vet at least twice a year, and learn the warning signs. With proper management, dogs can have an excellent quality of life and live long, healthy lives with diabetes.

Q: My cat has been urinating outside the litter box, and it is making me crazy. What can I do?

A: Unfortunately, there are many reasons why a cat will urinate outside of a litter box, so it is a process to understand the behavior.

First, it is important to take your cat to your veterinarian to rule out any medical issue that might be causing the behavior. The most common medical reasons are a urinary tract infection, feline cystitis, kidney disease, diabetes, and other metabolic issues.

If a medical issue is identified, treating the problem appropriately should help resolve the behavior.

If no medical reason is identified, you must look at your household's environment and assess possible causes. Are there enough litter boxes available, and where are the boxes located? There should be one litter box per cat, and the boxes should be placed in quiet, out-of-the-way locations that are not near any noisy doors or high foot traffic in the house.

Is there another animal in the house that might be stressing your cat by following them to the litter box or guarding it? Simply adding litter boxes and placing them strategically can help with the behavior.

If all that fails, this has likely become a behavior for your cat, which is the hardest issue to treat. Sometimes behavioral modifying drugs, over-the-counter supplements, and environmental pheromones can help modify the behavior.

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

