Ask The Vet: Looking at spring allergies in your pets

Q: My dog is 2-years-old and has started getting itchy, and he has had two ear infections! Why is he suddenly itchy and getting ear infections, and what can I do about it?

A: Springtime in northern Arizona brings warmer temperatures but also with that comes the dreaded wind and subsequent allergies. Pollen is rampant in the springtime, leading to sneezing, runny noses and watery eyes.

This is true for people and is no different with animals, except that they will also show their allergies in their skin. This means they will get itchy, dry skin and will sometimes form "hot spots," a localized area of moist dermatitis that is incredibly itchy. Itchy, allergic skin is also more prone to secondary infections with yeast and bacteria, which will intensify the itch and make your pet's skin have an unpleasant smell.

Allergies are also the most common cause of ear infections. The skin within the ear canal will become inflamed and irritated due to the allergies. Eventually, it will become secondarily infected with yeast and bacteria, leading to an ear infection.

Some animals only exhibit their allergic symptoms in the spring and fall, while others suffer yearround. There are many treatments for allergies, so it is important to discuss all the options with your veterinarian to pick the appropriate one for your pet.

There are topical treatments such as shampoos and conditioners that, for milder cases, can be helpful. There are antihistamine medications that will also help the milder conditions, but typically a very itchy animal will need prescription medications to get the itch under control.

Sometimes, when there are secondary yeast and bacterial infections, your pet will also need to be on an antibiotic or anti-fungal along with the allergy medication. Keep in mind that animals can also have food allergies that can be very difficult to separate from environmental allergies.

Your veterinarian can help you develop a long-term allergy treatment plan that is best for your pet. Remember, just like in humans; allergies are only managed; they are never cured. Maintaining a suitable allergy protocol for your pet and being consistent with the therapies is the key to long-term management.

Q: How can I tell if my dog is overweight, and how do you know their ideal weight?

A: This is a question that I get almost every day in the clinic. It is a relatively easy question to answer but a much more difficult goal to achieve.

I do not recommend focusing on your dog's weight; instead, focus on its body condition score. This body condition score is based on appearance rather than weight, because, just as with humans, muscle weighs the same as fat but takes up less space so that you could weigh the same, but if you have more muscle, you will appear leaner.

This is the same with dogs, so you are looking for a leaner body such that you can see the last ribs and feel all the other ribs. If you feel a layer of fat over the ribs, then that is not ideal. A dog should have a waist where the chest is larger than the abdomen; many dogs are more barrel-shaped and lack the waist. You also want to see some muscle definition, especially in the shoulders and thighs.

The only way to achieve good muscle definition is through consistent daily exercise. The stronger and leaner your dog is, the less likely they will injure themselves during playtime. The softer, less active dogs will pull muscles and hurt themselves during activity since they are not physically prepared.

In general, to help a dog lose weight, you must significantly decrease the amount of food they eat and increase their daily activity!

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

