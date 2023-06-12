Q: My dog got his kennel cough vaccine one month ago but started to cough a few days ago, and my veterinarian says it is kennel cough! I thought the vaccine stopped him from getting this problem!

A: This is a common question and can cause some frustration for dog owners. Many different types of vaccines protect against many diseases, but not all vaccines are created equally.

Vaccines that protect against single viruses, such as the Rabies vaccine, are very protective and, if given appropriately, will protect a dog against getting sick from any exposure to the rabies virus.

Kennel cough as a disease is a much more complex and confusing condition as the name only describes the condition and not the actual organisms that might be causing the problem.

Kennel cough is just a different way to describe a condition called tracheobronchitis (inflammation of the trachea and bronchi), and, as a disease, it is exhibited in dogs as a dry upper airway cough that is sometimes confused with the dog having something stuck in their throat.

Sometimes after a coughing fit, the dog will cough out some mucus which can sometimes be confused with vomit. Typically, a dog will contract the clinical signs of kennel cough after exposure to other dogs with kennel cough, thereby spreading the disease via saliva and nasal secretions. Several pathogens can cause the clinical symptoms of kennel cough, often referred to as the canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC). The most common organism that causes the clinical signs of kennel cough is the bacterium: Bordetella bronchiseptica.

The kennel cough vaccine that your dog received at your veterinarian’s office is clinically called the Bordetella vaccine, which is more descriptive of what organism it is protecting against. Some of the other organisms that can cause the clinical signs of kennel cough are the adenovirus virus type-2, parainfluenza, and canine coronavirus.

In some cases, allergies can also cause inflammation of the trachea and bronchi such that the dog appears to have kennel cough. So, the diagnosis of kennel cough is not specific to any one organism but describes a condition. If your dog was appropriately vaccinated with the Bordetella vaccine, then likely the cause of the kennel cough is some other organism or issue.

Q: I live in an area where there are rattlesnakes. Should I get my dog vaccinated with the Rattlesnake vaccine, and if I do, how will it help if a rattlesnake bites her?

A: This correlates well with the last question as it relates to the idea that not all vaccines are created equal!

As you can imagine, when a dog gets bitten by a rattlesnake, the primary issue that we need to deal with is the venom that the snake injects into the skin. Venom is made up of proteins, metals, macromolecules, and chemicals that all together can cause different types of reactions in the skin and body, such as hemorrhage and necrosis (death) of the skin, nerve dysfunction, blood disorders, clotting dysfunction, sepsis, and sometimes death.

It is impossible to block all the negative impacts of a venom bite with one vaccine. However, the vaccine does stimulate the body to produce antibodies against the venom that can help alleviate and decrease the negative impacts caused by a snake bite.

It is also essential to understand that the vaccine does not protect against all rattlesnakes. It is labeled and tested to protect against the Western Diamondback rattlesnake but can also have some cross-protection against other snakes with similar venom.

So, if you are in an area that has a high density of rattlesnakes, then you should consider the vaccine for your dog, as it can help mitigate some of the adverse side effects of a bite.

However, if a dog is vaccinated and is bitten by a rattlesnake, it will still need to be seen by a veterinarian to address any issues that arise.