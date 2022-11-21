Ask The Vet: How to prepare for your pet's medical costs

Q: It seems like veterinary care has gotten so expensive. Why is that, and what can I do to be financially prepared for the medical care my animals might need in the future?

A: The veterinary profession has been significantly affected by inflation and soaring wage increases, just like every other profession and business in the country.

Veterinary clinics rely on distributors and other corporate entities to supply the necessary equipment, supplies, and resources to function as a veterinary practice.

Over the last couple of years, all those businesses that veterinary professionals rely on have significantly increased prices due to increased gas prices, labor shortages, and product shortages. These price increases have forced veterinary practices to raise prices to cover the cost of goods necessary to run the business.

The other issue the veterinary profession faces is a doctor and staff shortage. There are hundreds of job openings for veterinarians across the country, with no available veterinarians to fill the positions. This, in turn, makes hiring a veterinarian very competitive, increasing signing bonuses and salaries, which costs the veterinary practices more money.

In corporate-owned practices, there are larger pools of money that they can pull from to recruit veterinarians, which places a lot of stress on privately owned practices that cannot compete financially.

Staff wages have also rapidly increased with the increase in the minimum wage. Overall, the cost of living in Northern Arizona has skyrocketed because the consequence of mandated wages is that all wages must be increased, forcing businesses to increase prices to accommodate the labor cost increase.

Most privately owned veterinary clinics are not making a large margin on their services as they are primarily there to help the animals; however, when the cost of goods and wages increase, it forces those practices to increase prices to stay in business.

I recommend saving money for veterinary emergencies, buying insurance for your pets, and ensuring you are staying on top of good preventive care for your pets to be prepared for any future medical issues that might arise.

Q: My dog is getting older, and I want him to be as active as possible for as long as possible. What low-cost, non-invasive preventative therapies can I provide him to help him as he ages?

A: The most important thing to keep in mind is that dogs age much more quickly than humans, so a 7-year-old dog is around 50 years old in human years. Therefore, understanding that they will experience aging issues much sooner than we expect is essential.

The number one recommendation to help your aging pet is to ensure they are not overweight. Keeping them on the leaner side will extend their lives and reduce long-term orthopedic issues in the future. This means that you must be diligent in measuring how much you are feeding and monitoring the treats you are giving them, as well as getting accurate weight measurements regularly to ensure they are not gaining weight.

The number two most important recommendation is to make sure your dog is exercising every day. This may mean a walk on a leash around the block, a hike in the forest, or a jog through the neighborhood. This does not mean simply having access to a backyard that may provide them with mental stimulation throughout the day, but it does not equate to exercise.

Dogs need active movement daily to stimulate their joints and muscles to stay strong for as long as possible. So the bottom line is, work to keep your dog lean and fit, and they will continue to remain active through their senior years.