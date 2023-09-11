Q: My cat has just been diagnosed with feline lower urinary tract disease and I am totally confused as to what that is and how to manage it?

A: Feline lower urinary tract disease (FLUTD) is a syndrome that affects 1-3% of cats each year. It can affect any cat at any age but is most common in middle-aged, overweight male cats who get minimal exercise and eat a predominantly dry diet.

Environmental factors that contribute to this syndrome are emotional or environmental stress, multi-cat households, and abrupt changes in daily routine.

The syndrome involves a variety of conditions that affect the bladder and urethra and can present with various clinical signs such as straining to urinate, blood in the urine, pain while urinating, excessive licking of the genital area, and urinating outside the litter box.

Typically, the most common underlying cause is inflammation of the bladder wall, which is called feline idiopathic cystitis (FIC). The trigger for this is unknown but is linked to an abnormally elevated stress response in some cats.

The inflammation within the bladder wall and urethra is painful and will cause the underlying pain response while urinating in your cat. The inflammation of the bladder then, in turn, will cause elevated amounts of red blood cells, crystals, and debris in the bladder, which can cause a blockage of the outflow of the urethra, causing a cat to be unable to urinate.

This condition is an absolute emergency and needs to be corrected immediately, or it will be fatal for your cat. It is essential to understand that this syndrome is typically not caused by an infection. Although antibiotics might be part of the therapy, they will not address the underlying issues that cause the problems.

Feline lower urinary tract disease is a lifelong problem for your cat and needs to be managed with special canned urinary diets, increased activity, weight loss, and decreased environmental stress.

As soon as you see your cat starting to have any symptoms of FLUTD, you should take him straight to your veterinarian for therapy to avoid the life-threatening side effects of urinary obstruction.

Q: I love to run with my dog, but I heard it might not be good for her joints. Any advice?

A: To better understand this answer, it is helpful to visualize a dog's life in the wild before they were integrated into our lives.

To do this, you can picture a coyote or wolf, as they are not so far removed from our domesticated dogs, and try to imagine a day in the life of one of those animals. They are built to move over long distances but travel slowly and at varying speeds. They also spend a lot of time sitting or resting as they must expend a lot of energy to catch their food. They are only built to trot or run long distances while stopping and resting, and typically, they would be walking rather than trotting to conserve energy.

Obviously, our domesticated dogs are not out hunting. Still, their physical abilities are generally the same, as they are not built to trot or run at one speed for long periods of time. They are great at hiking and walking long distances, but the repetitive concussions on the joints from trotting or running for long distances will, over time, cause significant orthopedic problems. The joint issues might not occur when your dog is young but can and will cause considerable pain and dysfunction as the dog ages.

The best exercises for dogs would be ones that are more low impact, such as walking and hiking, that include some short bursts of running throughout but allow for more interval training versus straight-out running.

So while running with your dog is all right when done sparingly, it should be something other than your dog’s predominant mode of exercise.