Ask the Vet: How to deal with common back issues in dachshunds

Q: I just adopted a dachshund, and I am worried about his back. Why do dachshunds have so many issues with back pain, and is there anything I can do to prevent it?

A: Dachshunds are one breed within the group of breeds that exhibit Chondrodysplasia. Chondrodysplasia means abnormal cartilage growth and leads to the classic short, crooked leg look that dachshunds and basset hounds exhibit. Unfortunately, the abnormal cartilage is not just seen in the legs but also abnormal throughout the body.

One critical area of the body that contains cartilage is in the discs along the spinal column. Spinal discs are located in between the vertebra and act as shock absorbers during movement. The vertebra’s job is to protect the sensitive spinal cord that runs the length of the body to the brain and supplies all the nerves to the body. Since the discs contain cartilage, in dogs with Chondrodysplasia, the discs can be abnormal and are therefore more prone to bulge or herniate.

The discs are located just under the spinal cord. When there is a problem such as a bulging disc or herniated disc, they will compress the spinal cord causing significant issues. A bulging or herniated disc can cause a range of problems from just minor back pain to complete paralysis, depending on how much of the spinal cord is affected.