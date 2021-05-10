Ask the Vet: How to deal with common back issues in dachshunds

Q: I just adopted a dachshund, and I am worried about his back. Why do dachshunds have so many issues with back pain, and is there anything I can do to prevent it?
A: Dachshunds are one breed within the group of breeds that exhibit Chondrodysplasia. Chondrodysplasia means abnormal cartilage growth and leads to the classic short, crooked leg look that dachshunds and basset hounds exhibit. Unfortunately, the abnormal cartilage is not just seen in the legs but also abnormal throughout the body.
One critical area of the body that contains cartilage is in the discs along the spinal column. Spinal discs are located in between the vertebra and act as shock absorbers during movement. The vertebra’s job is to protect the sensitive spinal cord that runs the length of the body to the brain and supplies all the nerves to the body. Since the discs contain cartilage, in dogs with Chondrodysplasia, the discs can be abnormal and are therefore more prone to bulge or herniate.
The discs are located just under the spinal cord. When there is a problem such as a bulging disc or herniated disc, they will compress the spinal cord causing significant issues. A bulging or herniated disc can cause a range of problems from just minor back pain to complete paralysis, depending on how much of the spinal cord is affected.
Unfortunately, there is no way to fix the cartilage as these dogs are born this way and cannot be changed. However, you can take some preventative measures to reduce the chance of a problem with your dachshund.
First, do not let your dog get overweight; keep them as trim as possible since that is less weight that the vertebral column must heave around.
Second, make sure your dog gets daily exercise to strengthen the muscles along the back and around the spinal column increasing their core strength.
Lastly, try to reduce jumping on and off furniture as the forces that occur during jumping can affect the spinal column. If your dachshund starts to exhibit back pain at any time, it is important to get him to your veterinarian for treatment.
In most cases, pain management and exercise restriction are all that is needed to treat the problem. However, in severe cases, long-term medical management or surgery is required to address the disc herniation.
Q: One of my neighbors just adopted a couple of puppies, and they got Parvo! Now I am worried about my dog — should I worry?
A: Parvo is caused by the Parvovirus, a very contagious virus that is easily transmitted from puppy to puppy. The virus causes severe intestinal disease represented by severe vomiting and diarrhea and, if left untreated, can be fatal.
The Parvovirus is very resilient and can live in the environment for many months after exposure from a dog that has Parvo. This means that your dog can get Parvo from contaminated areas even if he has no contact with other dogs.
Unfortunately, Parvo is prevalent in Northern Arizona and causes huge problems in our puppy population.
Parvo can be treated and, if treated aggressively and quickly, most puppies will survive with no lasting problems. Treatment can be expensive as most of the puppies need multiple days in the hospital to treat the dehydration and secondary infections that occur with a Parvovirus infection.
The good news is that there is a vaccine for this virus that is highly effective and should be a part of every puppies’ vaccine series.
Once a puppy has received all of its puppy boosters, which consists of boosters at eight weeks, 12 weeks, and 16 weeks of age, the puppy is protected from getting sick from the Parvovirus.
Inadequate vaccination or exposure before 16 weeks of age is the most common reason puppies acquire the virus. Luckily, if your dog is older and fully vaccinated, you do not need to worry about the Parvovirus.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com