Ask The Vet: How to deal with animals after a fight

Q: My brother brought his dog over to my house for the weekend, and it got into a tussle with my dog. They both have a few puncture wounds and scratches, but I am unsure if they need medical attention. Should I take them to get checked out?

A: It is common to see more dog fight injuries once the weather is nice as everyone is out and about and getting together for outdoor activities with their dogs.

Although most scuffles can be stopped quickly before significant injury occurs, there are times when the trauma is much more severe.

A dog can inflict the most trauma when they bite down and then shake and pull the other dog, as this causes significant soft tissue damage to the underlying tissues. You might only see mild injuries to the skin where the dog bit down, but under the skin, there can be severe trauma.

It is important to recognize this because it can take a few days to see the damage to the tissue. It might look superficial initially, but the tissue can die and get infected leading to a severe medical issue that will need more aggressive treatment.

It can also be challenging to evaluate the extent of the injuries if your dog has a lot of fur covering the area. If your dog sustains injuries from tussling with another dog, it is always a good idea to have your veterinarian check out those injuries.

The injured area will be shaved, cleaned, and evaluated closely for punctures and underlying pocketing. For the most part, puncture wounds are left open to allow for drainage from the underlying tissue; however, sometimes, drains need to be placed to address the underlying pocketing.

Even with immediate medical attention, if there is significant soft tissue trauma, it can still take a few days for the extent of the damage to fully develop. Because of the possibility of severe underlying tissue trauma from a dog bite injury, it is essential to have the injuries thoroughly evaluated and addressed as soon as possible.

Q: My cat is getting older. What are some medical issues that I should be watching out for as she ages?

A: Cats are tricky as they are talented at hiding their medical issues until they are very sick, so it is important to monitor them closely as they age.

As your cat ages, its weight is an excellent indicator of underlying health. Any drastic weight loss is a good indicator of a medical issue in a cat.

If you have a fluffy cat, make sure you are petting them regularly to monitor for weight loss since the extra fur makes it more challenging to see its body.

Any significant changes in appetite are also good indicators of potential issues. If your cat suddenly does not want to eat or becomes suddenly picky about its food, it can indicate a problem. If they start to eat more ravenously as if they are constantly hungry, that can also indicate medical issues.

Some of the most common medical issues in older cats are kidney disease, hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid), diabetes, dental disease, and intestinal problems.

If your cat starts to exhibit changes that might indicate an issue, then it is vital that you take it to your veterinarian for a thorough exam and senior bloodwork.

If caught early, most medical issues that senior cats develop can be medically managed over the long term, which can lengthen their lives. Another underdiagnosed issue in senior cats is arthritis. If your cat is not jumping or running as it usually would, then a senior checkup is in order!

