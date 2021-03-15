Ask the Vet: How to coax your cat into going on that stressful vet trip

Q: My cat gets very stressed when I take her to the veterinarian. What can I do to make the experience less stressful for her?
A: Car travel with a cat can be stressful for you and your cat, and there are some tricks you can use to help alleviate some of the stress.
First, I recommend leaving the cat carrier out and open in your house a few days before the car travel so that your cat can inspect it. Next, place some cat treats in the cat carrier, and you could even try feeding your cat its favorite food in the carrier. Helping your cat experience the carrier as familiar and perhaps even fun will help make the carrier less scary. Finally, I suggest spraying Feliway spray, a calming pheromone spray, into the carrier and placing some catnip inside to help reduce some of the traveling anxiety.
When placing the carrier in the car make sure that it is placed on a flat surface and place a towel over the carrier so that the cat cannot see outside.
If your cat is afraid of dogs or if the hustle and bustle of the veterinary waiting room is too stressful for your cat, ask if you can wait in an exam room. This way, your cat can come out of its carrier and relax before the veterinarian comes into the room.
Most of all, it is vital that you stay calm and relaxed during the process, as your cat will feed off of your anxiety. If your cat is extremely anxious, ask your veterinarian for appropriate sedatives for you to use before the visit.
Q: I just lost my old dog, and I am looking for a new dog to join my family. What advice can you give me for where I should go to get a new dog and whether I should get a puppy or an older dog?
A: I'm so sorry for your loss of your special friend; losing a pet is hard no matter when it happens.
I think it's terrific that you are willing to jump on the bandwagon again and adopt another pet. You are wise to think about what you might want or need prior to adopting.
It's important to clarify what is essential in a dog for you and your family before you start looking. This means thinking first about what size dog will work best. If you live in an apartment, you might want a smaller dog, and if you live in a big house with a large yard, you might want a larger dog.
Think about the amount of exercise you will be able to offer this new dog. If you work a lot and can only offer short walks, pick a dog that does not need as much exercise and mental stimulation. If you want a working dog, you should choose a breed that will be able to keep up.
Temperament is also important. Is your family very active, or is it more low-key? How will your new dog's personality fit in with you and the other family members?
If you decide you want a puppy, you will need to provide the training and exercise a puppy needs to grow into a good dog. Getting a puppy is a commitment, and inappropriate behaviors in adult dogs typically can be traced back to improper training and handling as a puppy.
I believe that all dogs should get a chance at a good home, so I always recommend going to a rescue or shelter first to look for your new pet. Unfortunately, some of the dogs at the shelter come with some emotional baggage. They can be challenging, but I have also met many great shelter dogs that end up being excellent pets.
The benefit of getting a puppy is that you are getting a clean slate and can train the puppy yourself. However, getting a puppy can be challenging and comes with a significant commitment to the puppy's care and training. So, sitting down and thinking about what your goals are for your new dog will help you choose where to go and what to choose. Good luck!
