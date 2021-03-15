Ask the Vet: How to coax your cat into going on that stressful vet trip

Q: I just lost my old dog, and I am looking for a new dog to join my family. What advice can you give me for where I should go to get a new dog and whether I should get a puppy or an older dog?

A: I'm so sorry for your loss of your special friend; losing a pet is hard no matter when it happens.

I think it's terrific that you are willing to jump on the bandwagon again and adopt another pet. You are wise to think about what you might want or need prior to adopting.

It's important to clarify what is essential in a dog for you and your family before you start looking. This means thinking first about what size dog will work best. If you live in an apartment, you might want a smaller dog, and if you live in a big house with a large yard, you might want a larger dog.

Think about the amount of exercise you will be able to offer this new dog. If you work a lot and can only offer short walks, pick a dog that does not need as much exercise and mental stimulation. If you want a working dog, you should choose a breed that will be able to keep up.

Temperament is also important. Is your family very active, or is it more low-key? How will your new dog's personality fit in with you and the other family members?