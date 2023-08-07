Q: My dog has been having episodes of intermittent vomiting that last a few days and then go away. How worried should I be, and if I take him to a veterinarian, what will they do for him?

A: Vomiting, in general, is not a very specific symptom in pets and can indicate a myriad of issues ranging from minor to very severe.

When we evaluate a pet that is vomiting, we must evaluate all the information, such as the species, age, body condition, appetite, hydration status, and activity level.

We also must work to understand if anything has changed recently, if the pet might have eaten something they should not have eaten, or if they have had access to anything toxic. The physical exam is vital to assess if the pet has any abdominal pain or other physical issues that might be pertinent.

Even with all this information, we still might need baseline diagnostics to rule out metabolic causes of vomiting, such as diabetes, liver disease, or kidney disease.

We also need X-rays to evaluate whether a foreign object or tumor might be present causing the issues. In addition, we might need intestinal blood work to rule out pancreatitis or intestinal absorption issues.

Even with all this information, we still might not have the diagnosis since vomiting can be the symptom of hundreds of medical problems, so we must move to more intensive diagnostics such as abdominal ultrasounds, endoscopies, and intestinal biopsies to get a diagnosis.

Typically, if a pet has vomited only once or twice and is otherwise in good condition with a good appetite, we will treat generically for stomach and intestinal upset and monitor the animal. However, if the vomiting persists or becomes chronic, then it is recommended that your pet be seen to determine the cause to rule out anything that might be very serious.

Q: My young kitten has a goopy eye and has been sneezing. We just adopted her from a shelter, but she was healthy when we got her, and she has not been exposed to any other cats. How did she get sick?

A: Thank you for adopting from a shelter since there are so many animals in shelters that need homes, and it takes kind people like yourself to rescue them from untimely euthanasia due to overcrowding.

Cats and kittens at the shelter usually come from the streets or other feral-type environments that expose them to various viruses and diseases.

One of the most common viruses that most cats have been exposed to at some point is the feline herpes virus. It is estimated that 50-90% of all cats have this virus lying dormant in their systems.

Typically, when the cat first gets exposed, it will have a range of symptoms, such as eye discharge and sneezing, typical of most upper respiratory infections.

The difference with the feline herpes virus is that once a cat recovers from the initial infection, the virus will remain dormant until it is triggered to re-activate. The most common trigger for most cats is stress, which will re-activate the virus so that the clinical symptoms re-emerge.

Stress can quickly cause an otherwise healthy cat that has not been exposed to other cats to start having upper respiratory signs such as eye and nasal discharge and sneezing.

Obviously, other diseases cause similar symptoms, so it is essential to know which one your cat has so that it can be treated appropriately.

The good news is that for most cats, the illness is self-limiting, and they will recover quickly. It is vital to maintain their hydration during the illness and monitor their appetite.

Unfortunately, clearing them of the virus is not possible, but limiting their stress is essential to restrict the re-emergence of the virus.