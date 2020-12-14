Ask the Vet: How long should dogs stay outside in the cold? Depends on breed

Q: I have 2 dogs who stay outside during the day while I work, and I want to make sure that they are not getting too cold. How long can a dog stay outside in the cold weather before they need to come inside?
A: Most dogs can tolerate cold temperatures for brief amounts of time but to determine whether they can tolerate it for longer periods of time we must look at their breed, coat, age, and environment.
A young, thick coated Husky that has a dog house could probably stay outside all the time. For example, the dogs that run the Iditarod in Alaska are bred for their stamina and endurance and to survive in extreme conditions. Compare this type of dog to a small, old Chihuahua!
Cold weather can make arthritic conditions worse — so if your dogs are older with joint issues, you might want to consider leaving them inside or make sure they have a soft, warm place to sleep. If your dogs have a short hair coat then they will get chilled more quickly, so you can put a coat or warm outerwear on them to help keep them warm.
Also, I recommend that your dogs have warm, water-proof, and clean housing outside. Either a dog house, shed or other building of some kind that they can get out of the weather as needed. Make sure that you are watching their paws for any cold weather damage such as cracked pads, or ulcerations.
Pets with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances (such as Cushing’s disease) may have a harder time regulating their body temperature, and may be more susceptible to problems from temperature extremes.
Using common sense will help guide you as to how long your particular pets can stay outside in the cold, and remember no pet should be left outside for long periods of time in below-freezing weather!
• Be aware of your pet’s tolerance for cold weather, and adjust accordingly. Shorten your walks to protect you both from weather-associated health risks.
• A car can get very cold, very quickly, so limit car travel and don’t leave your pet unattended in the vehicle. Also, a warm vehicle engine can be an appealing, but deadly, heat source for outdoor cats. Check underneath your car, bang on the hood, and honk the horn before starting the engine to prevent an accidental death.
• After walks, wipe down (or wash) your pet’s feet, legs and belly to remove any chemicals that could be toxic to reduce the risk of poisoning. Consider using pet-safe deicers on your property to protect your pets and the others in your neighborhood.
• Clean up any antifreeze spills quickly, and make sure your pets don’t have access to medication bottles, household chemicals, potentially toxic foods such as onions, xylitol (a sugar substitute) and chocolate.
• Stay alert to potential problems. If your pet is whining, shivering, seems anxious, slows down or stops moving, seems weak, or starts looking for warm places to burrow, get them back inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia. Frostbite is harder to detect, and may not be fully recognized until a few days after the damage is done. If you suspect your pet has hypothermia or frostbite, consult your veterinarian immediately.
Q: I’m considering getting my adult daughter a puppy as a surprise for Christmas, but I’m not sure if I should. What do you think?
A: I would never recommend getting a pet for someone else even if that other person is closely related or you feel that you know them well. The puppy may be cute but they require time and effort and it’s a personal decision to adopt a pet.
There is a significant jump in the number of animals in the animal shelter after the holidays due to the “gifting” of pets at Christmas. They may be adorable as puppies but they do get bigger and require training, medical care, and daily exercise. Having a pet is a truly personal decision and a huge emotional commitment, and I never recommend getting a pet for someone else under any circumstance.
Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.