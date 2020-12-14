Ask the Vet: How long should dogs stay outside in the cold? Depends on breed

Q: I have 2 dogs who stay outside during the day while I work, and I want to make sure that they are not getting too cold. How long can a dog stay outside in the cold weather before they need to come inside?

A: Most dogs can tolerate cold temperatures for brief amounts of time but to determine whether they can tolerate it for longer periods of time we must look at their breed, coat, age, and environment.

A young, thick coated Husky that has a dog house could probably stay outside all the time. For example, the dogs that run the Iditarod in Alaska are bred for their stamina and endurance and to survive in extreme conditions. Compare this type of dog to a small, old Chihuahua!

Cold weather can make arthritic conditions worse — so if your dogs are older with joint issues, you might want to consider leaving them inside or make sure they have a soft, warm place to sleep. If your dogs have a short hair coat then they will get chilled more quickly, so you can put a coat or warm outerwear on them to help keep them warm.