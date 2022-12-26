Ask The Vet: How long does it take for a pet to acclimate?

Q: I just adopted an older dog from the shelter and have had him for about two weeks. We do not know where he came from or how he was treated before we adopted him. My question is, how long can it take for a dog to acclimate to its new home and start to feel more comfortable?

A: First, I want to say thank you for adopting an older animal from a shelter. Giving an older animal a new start at a great life is terrific. Many of these animals just need a second chance and will, in turn, become loving additions to your family.

Unfortunately, some animals in the shelters (not only the older ones) have suffered from neglect, abuse, and malnutrition and can have emotional baggage. You must be aware of this when bringing them into your home.

Luckily, for the most part, dogs can adapt quickly to a new environment. Even the most abused dogs can come out of their shells and flourish with patience and tender loving care. Even if a dog has not been ill-treated before ending up at the shelter, it can still take up to 4-6 weeks to adapt to a new household and environment. If a dog has been malnourished, it takes time for them to gain weight, grow a healthier hair coat, and have healthier skin.

If they have been abused, it can take a few months (or longer) to trust you and your family completely, but once they do, they can be some of the most loyal pets you will ever own.

I recommend giving a new dog at least a month to acclimate to a new household and start learning the family's routines. After a month, most dogs will begin to relax and easily fit into the home and start to feel like a member of the family.

Remember, these dogs have been abandoned and possibly subjected to unpleasant living situations prior to being adopted, so they might have issues with anxiety in some instances. It is important to constantly reinforce their place in the family, so they become more comfortable in your home.

You will also need to go slow with them and initially ask only a little from them. If, after a month, they are still exhibiting disruptive behaviors in your household, then I recommend taking them to a trainer to work on the issues. You can also talk to your veterinarian to see if talking to another veterinarian specializing in behavior modification would help. Remember, most older dogs adopted from a shelter will become wonderful pets if you give them a little time and a lot of love.

Q: My neighbor's dog had puppies recently, and I'm thinking about getting one for my adult daughter. This puppy would be a surprise gift, and I am nervous it might not be a good idea. What do you think?

A: I would never recommend getting a pet for someone else, even if that person is closely related or you feel you know them well. The puppy may be cute, but they require time and effort, and it is a personal decision for someone to adopt a pet.

There is a significant jump in the number of animals in the animal shelter after the holidays due to the "gifting" of pets at Christmas. They may be adorable as puppies, but they do get bigger and require training, medical care, and daily exercise. Having a pet is a truly personal decision and a huge emotional commitment. I never recommend getting a pet for someone else under any circumstance.