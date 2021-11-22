Ask The Vet: How long can shelter dogs take to feel comfortable?

Q: I just adopted an older dog from the shelter, and I have had him for about two weeks. We do not know where he came from or how he was treated prior to us adopting him. My question is, how long can it take for a dog to acclimate to its new home and start to feel more comfortable?

A: First, I want to say thank you for adopting an older animal from a shelter. Giving an older animal a new start at a great life is terrific. Many of these animals just need a second chance and will, in turn, become loving additions to your family.

Unfortunately, some animals in the shelters (not only the older ones) have suffered from neglect, abuse, and malnutrition and can have emotional baggage. You will need to be aware of this when bringing them into your home.

Luckily, for the most part, dogs can adapt quickly to a new environment. Even the most abused dogs can come out of their shells and flourish with some patience and tender loving care. Even if a dog has not been ill-treated prior to ending up at the shelter, it can still take up to 4-6 weeks for a dog to adapt to a new household and environment. If a dog has been malnourished, it takes time for them to gain weight and start to grow a healthier hair coat, and have healthier skin.

If they have been abused, it can take a few months (or longer) for them to trust you and your family completely, but once they do, they can be some of the most loyal pets that you will ever own.

In general, I recommend giving a new dog at least a month to acclimate to a new household and start learning the family’s routines. After a month, most dogs will begin to relax and fit into the family more easily and begin to feel like a member of the family.

Remember, these dogs have been abandoned and possibly subjected to unpleasant living situations prior to being adopted, so they might have some anxiety in some instances. It is important to reinforce their place in the family constantly, so they become more comfortable in your home.

You will also need to go slow with them and not ask too much from them initially. If, after a month, they are still exhibiting negative behaviors that are disruptive to your household, then I would recommend taking them to a trainer to work on the issues. You can also talk to your veterinarian to see if talking to another veterinarian specializing in behavior modification would help. Just remember, most older dogs adopted from a shelter are going to become wonderful pets if you give them a little time and a lot of love.

Q: I had to take my cat to the local emergency clinic recently, and it was so expensive! Why is it more to be seen as an emergency?

A: The bottom line is that it is more expensive to run an emergency veterinary clinic due to the need to provide specialized emergency care for all types of emergencies as well as be open when everyone else is closed. Providing this level of care takes skill, education, specialized equipment, and well-trained staff to provide you with a place to take your pet in an emergency.

Emergency practices must pay their staff more than other veterinary practices because not only do they work nights, weekends, and all holidays, but they also need to be highly trained to handle all emergencies.

It might not seem worth it if your dog has an ear infection on a Sunday afternoon, but if there is a life-threatening emergency that requires immediate attention in the middle of the night, you are going to be glad that they are open and there to help!

Dr. Julianne Miller is a Flagstaff veterinarian. She can be reached at drmiller@canyonpet.com

